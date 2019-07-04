Mario Pasalic signs new Chelsea deal but rejoins Atalanta on loan

Chelsea were able to come to terms on a contract extension with Croatia international Mario Pasalic to 2022 and have allowed him to go back out on loan to Atalanta for next season. Pasalic, 24, impressed last season in Bergamo as Atalanta qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Pasalic adds to the signing of Luis Muriel as Atalanta’s major signings this summer and will be expected to resume his influential role in a midfield that took the club to third place last season.

Atalanta transfer window “finished”

Club CEO Luca Perassi told ANSA: “We’re happy because he’s an important player for us. The deal provides us with an option to buy. For me, the transfer window has finished.”

Pasalic appeared for the club 33 times last season in Serie A, scoring 5 times in a productive spell which saw him break back into the Croatian national team and feature in recent internationals against Wales and Tunisia.

2019-2020 will now be Pasalic’s sixth consecutive season on loan from Stamford Bridge having previously had loan spells at Elche, Monaco, AC Milan and Spartak Moscow after his move from Hajduk Split to London in 2014.

Release clause not met

With an extended loan deal for this season preferred by the club to triggering the £15m release clause in his loan from last season, it remains to be seen if Atalanta plan to make Pasalic’s stay a permanent one. He will, however, be a key first-team player as Atalanta seek to compete on multiple fronts this season.

Now five years into his spell at Chelsea, Pasalic is yet to play for the club but may make his bow at Stamford Bridge should Atalanta and Chelsea be drawn together in the Champions League Groups.