Hibernian FC sign Steven Bradley

Hibernian FC have acquired the signature of the young 17-year old Steven Bradley after his youth contract expired at Queen of the South. He will play his role in the development squad after Hibs decided not to take part in 2019/20 SPFL Reserve League.

Bradley has already been involved in Paul Heckingbottom's first team training sessions, but as of yet hasn't had any mention of being involved in the first team.

Bradley is mature for his age.

The young winger has penned a three-year deal and has his sights set on making the most of the opportunity that he has been given.

He played five matches for QotS after joining on 1 January 2018, he is yet to register any goals or assists but has shown that he is a promising talent and just needs the right guidance.

“It’s a real honour to have joined a club the size of Hibernian and I’ll be doing everything I can to make the most of this great opportunity," Bradley told Hibs' official website in his first interview.

The Hibees' new wonderkid

Hibs have made nine signings in total this season - including Bradley - showing that Heckingbottom has the backing of the new board to try to achieve as much as the club possibly can.

Bradley knows that if he works hard and improves his game, he will get game time under Heckingbottom.

He expressed why he felt Hibs were the right club to join at this stage of his career when he was interviewed by the clubs website.

“It was an easy decision to make because it’s obviously a club that gives young players an opportunity if they deserve it, but it was also good to hear about the development programme - I’ll have to improve every area of my game."

Hibs squad looks fantastic on paper but it is whether or not they can gel as a squad and work as one, but that is what Heckingbottom will look to do over pre-season.