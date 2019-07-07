Frank Lampard's first pre-season schedule with Chelsea: dates, opponents, kick-off times

The Blues have started their pre-season training in preparation for six games in July, and one at the start of August.

Frank Lampard's tenure has immediately kicked off with the squad travelling to Ireland a few days after the new Chelsea manager's announcement.

The team to date have currently undergone two days of training sessions in Ireland, as they prepare for their first pre-season game next Wednesday.

Busy pre-season period for Lampard's Blues

Here is the full list of Chelsea's pre-season fixtures...

1. Bohemians

When do Chelsea face Bohemians?

Wednesday, July 10th

Where do Chelsea face Bohemians?

Dalymount Park, Dublin, Ireland

What time do Chelsea kick off against Bohemians?

7:45pm (BST)

2. St Patrick's Athletic FC

When do Chelsea face St Patrick's?

Saturday, July 13th

Where do Chelsea face St Patrick's?

Richmond Park, Dublin, Ireland

What time do Chelsea kick off against St Patrick's?

2:00pm (BST)

3. Kawasaki Frontale

When do Chelsea face Kawasaki Frontale?

Friday, July 19th

Where do Chelsea face Kawasaki Frontale?

Yokohama, Japan

What time do Chelsea kick off against Kawasaki Frontale?

7:00pm (local time) | 11:00am (BST)

4. Barcelona

When do Chelsea face Barcelona?

Tuesday, July 23rd

Where do Chelsea face Barcelona?

Saitama Stadium, Japan

What time do Chelsea kick off against Barcelona?

7:30pm (local time) | 11:30am (BST)

5. Reading

When do Chelsea face Reading?

Sunday, July 28th

Where do Chelsea face Reading?

Madejski Stadium, UK

What time do Chelsea face Reading?

3pm (BST)

6. RB Salzburg

When do Chelsea face RB Salzburg?

Wednesday, July 31st

Where do Chelsea face RB Salzburg?

Salzburg, Austria

What time do Chelsea face RB Salzburg?

7:00pm (UK time)

7. Borussia Monchengladbach

When do Chelsea face Borussia Monchengladbach?

Saturday, August 3rd

Where do Chelsea face Borussia Monchengladbach?

Borussia Park, Germany

What time do Chelsea face Borussia Monchengladbach?

4:00pm (local time) | 5:00pm (UK time)

Preseason over... onto the Premier League!

Eight days after Chelsea's last preseason game, they open their Premier League 2019/20 debut season under Frank Lampard against Manchester United at Old Trafford at 4:30pm (BST) on Sunday, August 11th.