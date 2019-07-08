Starter or squad player? The Ralf Fahrmann dilemma

At 30 years of age, Ralf Fahrmann is hardly in the twilight of his career despite racking up more than 300 senior appearances.

A German international at youth level, Fahrmann bolsters Norwich City's options between the sticks but he will have to manoeuvre Premier League stalwart Tim Krul from the number one position if he is to have an impact during his season-long loan deal.

Experience

Just three years after making his professional debut for Schalke at the tender age of 20, Fahrmann replaced Manuel Neuer as the club number one following a brief stint at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Within his first season, a Man of the Match performance helped his side lift the 2011 Supercup against a Borussia Dortmund team that included the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Ivan Perisic. A clean sheet during normal time and penalty saves from Kevin Großkreutz and Perisic propelled Fahrmann's stock across Europe.

A combination of injuries and the form of Timo Hildebrand limited his opportunities over the next couple of seasons but the giant shot-stopper soon became a Schalke regular, particularly between 2015 and 2018 where he experienced a large chunk of European matches...although he did ship seven at Man City in the Champions League last season.

Yet last year he struggled to maintain his position as the club's number one, opening up the opportunity for Fahrmann to admit "it felt like it was time for something new" to the Norwich website.

Tough man to move

However, Tim Krul knows the Premier League extremely well and is a fan's favourite at Carrow Road. The Dutchman made over 150 Premier League appearances for Newcastle between 2010 and 2016.

After being more of a squad player for Brighton during the 2017-18 campaign, Krul made the move to Norwich where he played every single minute of every league game last season.

Although Norwich's goal against ratio was far from the most impressive in the Championship, Krul was an important last line of defence in an attacking side that lost just six of their 46 league games.

Will Krul keep his place or can Fahrmann stake a claim to don the gloves in East Anglia?