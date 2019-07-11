Pedro reveals all about Lampard's 'high intensity' training methods 

Chelsea winger Pedro has spoken of the high intensity training that the players have been partaking in since ‘legend’ Frank Lampard’s appointment as head coach.

Pedro, 31, has played for some of the best managers in his illustrious career and now has a chance to work under Lampard during his swansong.

Unfortunately Pedro never had the chance to play with Lampard on the pitch.

Speaking to the Mirror, the Spaniard explained how he is enjoying training, and what sort of things he is focusing on under the 41-year old.

Pedro said: “We’ve been training really hard with Frank this week.

“It’s very hard work, high intensity. We’re pressing a lot without the ball, when we’ve got the ball we have to move it quickly, and in transition (we have to be) very good.

“It’s very good to work under Frank. He’s a legend at this club. He’s a very good coach with very good ideas but it’s only five days working with him and for the future we have to prepare very well this month.”

Pedro also referred to Lampard as a 'legend' in his eyes.

With Pedro being over 30, it will be interesting to see if the Spanish international's legs can keep up with Lampard's high intensity methods over this pre season.

It will also be interesting to see how the former Derby County manager utilises the Spanish forward across the forthcoming campaign.