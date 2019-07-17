Five Premier League players who could benefit from a loan spell in the Championship

Whether Premier League clubs are looking to temporarily offload fringe players or youthful assets that need developing, the Championship has proved to be a goldmine for developing players unable to enjoy regular Premier League action.

In the previous Championship season, clubs such as; Derby, Aston Villa and Bristol City all utilised the loan system by offering regular first team action to talented young players.

Derby developed two previous Hull City loanees Fikayo Tomori and Harry Wilson, whilst managing to prise the talented Mason Mount to Pride Park.

The loan system proved influential in Aston Villa's promotion with Manchester United player Axel Tuanzebe marshalling the defence and Chelsea's Tammy Abraham spearheading the attack.

Bristol City's defensive exertions were certainly enhanced by the introduction of left-back Jay Da Silva and centre back Tomas Kalas both recently transferred permanently from Chelsea.

With under a month left of the transfer window and clubs scraping at the barrel to get business done, here are five top-flight players who would benefit from regular first-team action in the Championship.

Ben Woodburn

After enduring an unsuccessful loan spell at Sheffield United last season which lead to Liverpool recalling his services in January, Ben Woodburn is on the radar of a number of Championship clubs.

The Welsh international is highly rated by Liverpool, but given the attacking firepower at Jurgen Klopp's disposal its not presumptuous to suggest that first-team opportunities are at a premium for Woodburn if he is to stay at Anfield.

However, one of the clubs interested in his services are Hull City. A move to the KCOM could prove fruitful for Woodburn in the coming season; earning regular senior team action and working under a manager in Grant McCann who notoriously develops youth.

He inherited Mallik Wilks on loan from Leeds at Doncaster last season, a 20-year-old winger who needed honing in.

McCann managed to keep Wilks level headed and he was arguably one of the finest players to grace League One; scoring 14 and assisting 8.

After Harry Wilson impressed in the second half of the 17/18 season for Hull scoring seven and assisting three, it seems a move to East Yorkshire could potentially be a move greeted with open arms by both parties. Especially if Hull are able to unlock another Welsh gem heralded from Merseyside.

Kieran Dowell

Still only 21 years old, attacking midfielder Kieran Dowell has had a sizeable taste of Championship football in previous seasons.

He endured a testing first loan spell at Nottingham Forest in 2017/18 where he particularly impressed in the first half of the season. He racked up a significant contribution too, scoring 10 and assisting 5 but fell out of favour under the tenure of Aitor Karanka and performance levels dropped in the second half of the season.

In the following season, Kieran Dowell joined up with Chris Wilder's Sheffield United in January who were beginning to slice their way to promotion. Despite only joining halfway through the season, Dowell featured 17 times in the Championship only netting twice.

After recently being captured by Derby County on loan, Dowell could certainly be an asset who finally seizes an opportunity to produce his attacking qualities on a regular basis.

The appointment of Phillip Cocu represents a positive change for Derby. At PSV, Cocu utilised the 4-3-3 attacking system and implemented midfielders who were able to ignite attacks with their passing ability. He also encouraged one of the outer central midfielders to push forward and in Derby's new-look system, Dowell could be tasked with that role.

Dowell is most effective when he makes a late dash from midfield and finds himself loitering inside the box. Usually, the third man run on the attack is one that bamboozles defenders, especially if the midfielder doesn't coin on to the movement.

These attributes certainly fit into Phillip Cocu's previous system and will be instrumental in helping Kieran Dowell find consistency in his performances.

Herbie Kane

Catching the interest of three Championship clubs; Brentford, Charlton and Hull City, Herbie Kane is expected to secure a new temporary deal with a club this week.

After impressing on loan at League One side Doncaster Rovers last season netting seven times, the box-to-box midfielder is looking to further his footballing development at a higher level.

Hull City unsurprisingly remain the front runners to land Kane's signature with former manager Grant McCann at the helm.

The former Doncaster Rovers boss would be keen to prise Kane to the KCOM and carry on his development with the midfielder who inspired Rovers rise into the play-offs.

Should Kane choose Hull City, he faces strong competition to land the starting birth with midfield options of an aplenty.

He has to battle with Australian international Jackson Irvine, Norwegian mainstay Markus Henriksen, academy product Daniel Batty, former Liverpool teammate Kevin Stewart and Spaniard Jon Toral.

Kane, however, is described as 'powerfully built and a specialist in the spectacular'. He also boasts a tenacity in midfielder areas and strength in the tackle.

These attributes are needed over the course of a gruelling Championship campaign and Kane will be eager to showcase his eye for the spectacular with a new club in August.

Arijanet Muric

With the 20-year-old's previous loan spell coming at NAC Breda in 2018 where he made a solitary appearance, Arijanet Muric has been captured by Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

The Manchester City goalkeeper, an understudy to Claudio Bravo and Ederson Moraes, is yet to get a taste of regular first-team action.

A move to the Championship provides the highly rated Muric an opportunity to compete with former City goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon to land the starting birth.

Should Muric get the nod ahead of his counterpart, Forest fans can expect Muric to excel in one on ones, command his area effectively, have alert positioning and good shot-stopping.

Working with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Muric will have been encouraged to train with the ball at his feet and develop the ability to distribute the ball out efficiently.

Forests new manager Sabri could have coined onto this with the goalkeeper and realised that implementing his style that includes playing out of the back is not possible with the lanky frame of Pantilimon.

However, the acquisition of Muric is one that will seize to catch the eye of opposing fans, intrigued as to whether building up from the back and allowing the goalkeeper to use the ball will not be of a burden to Forest, but an advantage.

Eddie Nketiah

Unai Emery has stated he wishes to keep Eddie Nketiah at Arsenal this season but he could benefit from a spell in the second tier.

The 20-year-old has scored three times in 19 appearances for the Gunners since his debut against BATE in the Europa League in 2017.

With Bristol City apparently interested in his services, manager Lee Johnson could be crucial in his development and has a track record of significantly progressing the fortunes of young players.

Bristol City were influential in unearthing the goal scoring exploits of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. In his loan spell, he became a cult hero at Ashton Gate by scoring 23 times in 41 appearances during the 16/17 Championship season.

Should Nketiah move down south to Ashton Gate, his electric pace and finishing ability could be influential in Bristol City's promotion chances.