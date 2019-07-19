Brighton sign Manchester City youngster Taylor Richards

Brighton have signed Taylor Richards from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £2.5 million.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder looks to be a real young talent after starting his career with City at under-18 level.

Last season broke through as a regular in the under-23's squad, making 15 appearances in the Premier League 2, as well as five appearances in the UEFA Youth League and four appearances in the EFL Trophy, helping City to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Richards’ also played in the FA Youth Cup scoring 10 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions last season.

The young midfielder has also been capped three times by England U17's and will be hoping the move to Brighton U23's to start, can help him secure more caps for England under-age sides.

Ashworth on Richards

Albion's technical director, Dan Ashworth had the following to say on Richards:

“Taylor is an exciting young talent. He has already played for England at junior levels and pre-season will be a great opportunity for us to see his ability at first hand.

“He is keen to play senior football, so that is the first challenge for him – alongside the other group of younger players – with a longer-term aim to continue the progress he has already made with Manchester City.”