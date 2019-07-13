FC Liefering 2-5 Brighton: Albion hit five in Potter's first match in charge

Brighton kicked off their pre-season campaign and Graham Potter's tenure with a 5-2 win over Austrian second division side, FC Liefering.

Story of the game

Potter named a first-half XI which was as follows: Button, Montoya, Burn, Dunk(C), Suttner, Stephens, Alzate, Gross, March, Locadia, and Murray.

Albion made a fast start and went ahead in the 10th minute when Pascal Gross's dangerous delivery was met by captain Lewis Dunk and his looping header went in to make it 1-0.

Liefering levelled the scores from a set play. A free kick from Jungmin Kim on the right flank picked out Sebastian Aigner and his header went past David Button.

Ten minutes later, Liefering went ahead when Junior Adamu took advantage of a touch of hesitancy in the Albion defence and curled a brilliant shot past Button into the top corner.

The Seagulls were level just a minute later, after a great combination from Albion's front two, as Jurgen Locadia's clever back-heel, found Glenn Murray and he finished at the near post.

With five minutes of the first-half Brighton took the lead again, as Markus Suttner found space on the right wing and picked out Locadia in the box and he calmly took a touch, before rifling the ball home.

Brighton then rung the changes in the second half with the team looking like this: Walton, Sanders, Clarke, Duffy, Bernardo, Propper, Kayal, Knockaert, Jahanbakhsh, Trossard and Andone.

Just two minutes into the second half Albion made it 4-2, after a great cross-field ball from Alireza Jahanbakhsh picked out Leandro Trossard, who cut worked an opening before driving the ball low and hard into the net.

With five minutes to go Albion made it 5-2, after Jahanbakhsh picked up the ball on the right flank and curled a ball towards the ball post and Florin Andone, diving effort with his header flew into the top corner.

Plenty of good signs from some of last season's struggling performers

One of the most positive signs for Brighton fans, could be how some of the player who struggled to perform consistently played in the opening pre-season friendly.

In the first half, Locadia proved to be a menace for the Liefering defence. His clever and skilful assists and a composed finish gave a glimpse to Albion fans of what they want to see from The Dutchman.

Then in the second half club-record signing, Jahanbakhsh made a massive impact. He was a real handful and played two incredible balls to set up Trossard and Andone for The Seagulls last two goals.

Albion fans will be hoping to more of the above from Locadia and Jahanbakhsh through the pre-season and into next season in the Premier League.