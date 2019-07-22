Three central midfielders linked to West Ham this summer

Gary Medel (Besiktas)

According to Fanatik, there is a strong possibility that Gary Medel may be heading back to the Premier League.

Manuel Pellegrini is believed to be a 'long-term admirer' of the former Cardiff City man and feels his compatriot would be a suitable back-up for starter Declan Rice.

While there is no doubting the Chilean's competitive nature, the ageing Medel may struggle with the intensity of England's top-flight after spending the last two seasons plying his trade in Turkey.

Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal)

According to reports in Egypt, West Ham may look towards Mohamed Elneny in an attempt to increase their options in midfield.

The Arsenal midfielder has struggled for minutes under boss Unai Emery, starting just five Premier League games last season, and he may be interested in a move to secure more regular first-team football.

The Egyptian is valued at around £9m, a fee that might be too high following the arrivals of Pablo Fornals and Sebastien Haller, although there is the chance that a loan deal could be agreed.

Joao Palhinha (Sporting)

News outlet Record Portugal believes that the Hammers have made contact with Sporting over the signing of 24-year-old Joao Palhinha.

A potential deal could reach £2.5m for the defensive midfielder who spent last season on loan at Liga NOS outfit Braga, making 23 appearances and scoring once.

Palhinha is set to spend another season on-loan with the Portuguese side before returning to his parent club, and the current situation could complicate the rumoured transfer to West Ham.