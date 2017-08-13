Manchester United 4-0 West Ham: Hammers suffer a mauling in opening game of Premier League

West Ham's ​opening day of the new Premier League ​season couldn't have got off to a worse start, as they were battered and bruised by goals from Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba ​from a fit and firing Manchester United ​side at ​Old Trafford.

Right from the word go, ​Slaven Bilic's ​side took a backward step, allowing United to dominate the ball and venture forward at will. Offering a real threat on both flanks as well as down the middle, it was only a matter of time before the home side got their noses in front.

​Romelu Lukaku ​announced his arrival in the best possible fashion, scoring either side of the half-time whistle as the scoreline began to reflect the vast divide in quality between the two teams.

The Belgian international latched onto a dangerous through ball by ​Marcus Rashford​, smashing the ball off the post and into the back of the net at the first time of asking. It didn't take him long to double his tally in the second-half, either, glancing a header into the corner and beyond the reach of Joe Hart ​after Henrikh Mkhitaryan's ​free-kick.

The Hammers had a glimmer of hope when Marko Arnautovic flicked a header onto the top of the crossbar at 2-0 before goals from ​Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba ​rounded off a comfortable 4-0 victory.

 