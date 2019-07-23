Kurt Zouma hints at Chelsea stay

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has hinted that he will stay at the club amid all Everton speculation, but has warned Frank Lampard that he wants regular game time.

Zouma, 24, has been touted to push through a permanent move to Goodison Park this summer.

However, his latest comments have come as a big blow to Everton, as the French international has suggested that he is happy to stay at the club - though he wants first team football to help boost his chances of being selected for France's squad at Euro 2020.

I think my future 'will be here at Chelsea'

The 24-year-old discussed the key to himself getting regular game time at Chelsea, by impressing the boss in pre-season.

"I'm happy with what the manager said about me," said Zouma. "That means he is seeing the work I'm doing and I'm very pleased with that."

He continued: "We had a chat at the beginning of pre-season and he was very good with me - we talk a lot.

"It is true that I enjoyed my time at Everton, but I am a Chelsea player and we'll see what will happen in the end.

"I think it will be here at Chelsea but the most important thing is to work and to prepare for the season.

"I want to do really well in pre-season to get my chance and be here."

Euro 2020 ambitions

The French defender has high ambitions of being part of the France squad for Euro 2020 next season, but realises that he needs regular minutes at the helm of the Blues' defence to give himself the best chance.

The 24-year-old understands that to do this he needs to work hard in pre-season.

He said: "It was one of my targets to get into the France team, it is very important to me.

"I had been there before and wanted to come back, I managed to do that which made me very happy.

"Now the target is to play at the Euros next year but to be there you have to be playing at your club, that is why I'm working very hard in pre-season.

"The manager has to make the choice but he is lucky because he only has good players.

"It will be hard for him to make that choice but that is what we're here for and why we are working hard."