Frank Lampard praises Abraham and Kovacic as top performers in Chelsea's win over Barcelona 

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has praised the performance of Tammy Abraham, but has admitted that he will not get carried away with that one performance.

Lampard picked up his second win as Blues manager, after his side beat Barcelona 2-1 in Japan.

Goals from Abraham and Ross Barkley fired Chelsea to a morale boosting victory over the La Liga champions, and with that win they have earned their first silverware of the Lampard era - the Rakuten Cup.

The first trophy of Frank Lampard's reign.



Chelsea beat Barcelona to win the #RakutenCup in Japan! pic.twitter.com/DO86LkU7Pn — Standard Sport (@standardsport) July 23, 2019

After the match, Lampard singled out two players as his stand out performers in their hard fought win.

The first player the Blues boss singled out for praise was Abraham, and he said:

"I won’t get carried away with anything about this performance.

"Tammy’s a goalscorer and he’s hungry for goals.

"Now it’s his time to prove it for Chelsea.

"To get his goal will put him in good stead."

The second player who impressed Lampard was Mateo Kovacic.

Chelsea's boss is looking forward to working with the Croatian midfielder for the upcoming season, after the club found a way around their transfer embargo earlier this month.

"I really liked Mateo Kovacic last year and I watched him a lot.

"When you say he had a difficult season I kind of get that, but at the same time I saw lots of things in his game that I really like.

"I want to work with Mateo Kovacic and I want to help him to improve and improve.

"There's so much talent there, I really like him."

Chelsea have won two matches in pre-season so far, as well as drawing one and losing another.

In terms of the Japan leg of the tour itself, the Blues won one and lost one.

They beat Barcelona 2-1 on Tuesday morning (BST Time), and lost to Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 on Friday.

Overall Lampard has reflected on the Japan leg of the two in a positive manner.

He said: "It’s been a good tour and it’s always good to come to Japan.

"Most importantly it is work and both games have been good exercises for us.

"What I’ve learnt about the players is that they are a good group. I’m very happy.

"We’ve had two difficult games in humidity and the tour has served its purpose.

"We need to be fit and ready for Manchester United, and the clock runs down pretty quickly at this stage, now we just have to keep working."

Chelsea now travel back to England to play their next pre-season altercation versus Reading on Sunday.