Chelsea's Matt Miazga joins Reading on season-long loan

Chelsea's Matt Miazga has rejoined Reading on a season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old is now on his fourth loan move as a Chelsea loanee, after the West London signed him in 2016 from New York Red Bulls.

Miazga has failed to impress with the short amount of appearances he has made for the Blues, and as a result has joined the long list of players to be loaned out of Stamford Bridge.

The American has already had spells at Vitesse Arnhem, Nantes and most recently Reading last season.

His performances with the Royals were well established and earned an imminent return to Berkshire for the 2019/20 season.

"I look forward to seeing his contribution to the Royals in the coming season"

Reading's CEO Nigel Howe has expressed his delight at the fact that Miazga was keen to rejoin the club.

“Even as a player at the early stage of his career, Matt showed last season that he has a mature head on young shoulders and plenty to offer the squad both on and off the pitch.

"I am pleased that he has been keen to return to Reading and I look forward to seeing his contribution for the Royals in the coming season.”

"I'm very happy to be here"

Miazga expressed his delight to rejoin the club in an interview with Reading FC.

He said: "I'm very happy to be here, and rejoin with a full season ahead.

"I can't wait to get back to work and get back to the full swing of things.

"I enjoyed my last five months here, and now I want that continuity.

"I got on well with the manager, club and the lads here, so I'm looking forward to the upcoming season."

The 24-year-old central defender's first game could be against his parent club Chelsea, when the Royals face off with the Europa League winners on Sunday at 3pm (BST).