Sean Dyche: Some really good signs in Wigan draw

Burnley were held to a 2-2 draw at Championship side Wigan Athletic as the Clarets' pre-season preparations continued with a competitive contest at the DW Stadium.

Sean Dyche's side started the contest very well and were two goals clear after just 10 minutes, after goals from summer signing Jay Rodriguez and a spectacular strike from Dwight McNeil.

However, Wigan, whose season gets under way next weekend, grew into the game and managed to pull a goal back before the break through Anthony Pilkington's effort from close range.

The Latics, managed by former Burnley player Paul Cook, then earned a share of the spoils with Joe Gelhardt slotting in the equaliser in the second half.

Dyche spoke to Burnley's official website after the game and gave his thoughts on how Burnley's squad are shaping up ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League season, which gets under way in just two weeks.

Dyche's view on players pushing to start the campaign

Dyche was asked whether he feels there are certain players who are making a strong claim to start in the Clarets' opening game against Southampton and he replied:

“There are a few players really putting strong markers down now. You always hope when you come to the end of pre-season that the team sort of picks itself, both through performance levels and the fire in their eyes.

"In my opinion there are a few who are putting down real markers. I’m not going to tell you who though."

'Some of the first half play was excellent'

Burnley started the match in fine form and produced some encouraging pockets of play.

“In the early part of the game I thought we were excellent," Dyche said.

“We had total control of proceedings in the right way, against a side who did well last season to stay in the Championship. You could tell they are game ready and we are not far off.

“We still have two weeks to go and we are locking in those minutes, and we haven’t really gone into a game yet fully prepared because we work hard during the week.

“Some of our play was excellent and we scored two really good goals, but also it was good in terms of sharpness, which we know is coming."

Second half 'topsy-turvy'

Despite a strong start to the game the Clarets had to settle for a draw after Wigan managed to complete a comeback in the second half.

Dyche gave his thoughts on the second period and the result, saying: “We had a couple of horrible moments in the first half, which changed the flow and led to the goal and then in the second half it became a bit more topsy-turvy, but we need the minutes in the players and so the shape lost itself a little.

“But there were still some really good signs and certainly in terms of sharpness and the detail.”