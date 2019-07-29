Arthur Masuaku signs a contract extension until the summer of 2024

West Ham have announced that Arthur Masuaku has signed a four-year extension to his contract with the Club until the summer of 2024, with an option to further extend the contract by an additional two years.



The 25-year-old have been a vital point to the Hammers' squad since his £6m transfer from Olympiacos F.C. in 2016 making 75 appearances in all competitions since.



He enjoyed his best campaign during the 2017/2018 Premier League season under David Moyes, who relied on Masuaku's pace and technical ability in the left wing-back role.

“I am very happy and very proud"

With an interview for whufc.com, Masuaku expressed that the decision to stay was "easy" and that he "didn’t even need to think about it", as it was "just a matter of time".



“I am very happy and very proud,” he said. Now I am looking forward to the Premier League season and giving my all for this club I love."



The Congolese also said about his early struggles at the club, and positivity about the future.



“It hasn’t been an easy road for me since I first arrived at the club but I have always been positive and I hope and I think that the future is bright for West Ham, and hopefully for me and the team."



"I am very excited, and happy to be a part of things here. The manager has been very good to me and I hope now I can repay his faith."



The club's manager, Manuel Pellegrini, also added his thoughts: “We are very happy that Arthur has signed an extension to his contract and committed his long-term future to West Ham United."



The Chilean called Masuaku a player with "excellent technical ability" who "worked hard to improve over the past year".



"He [Masuaku] finished last season in very good form and has returned after the summer determined to continue in a similar way. After three years in England, Arthur is now established and well settled, and we look forward to seeing him make a big contribution in the future.” Pellegrini added later.