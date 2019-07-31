Sky Bet League Two: 24 Teams, 24 Fans, 24 Opinions 

No one knows a team quite like a fan knows their team. Fans know the ins and outs of their club, fans know the ability of their players, and because of this fans know their teams' chances better than anyone.

One fan from every League Two club has given us the rundown on their team, telling us where they believe they're going to finish, how they feel about their teams summers transfer window, and who they think is going to be their teams key player this season.

Bradford City

Where do you think Bradford will finish this season?

"I think Bradford should be aiming at top seven for a number of reasons. The old chairman has been chased out of town so the feel-good factor is creeping back in, we have a good manager who looks to have recruited well for the division with the likes of Matt Palmer and James Vaughan, along with making some good defensive signings as well."

Do you feel that Gary Bowyer has done enough in the transfer market this summer with signings like the previously mentioned Vaughan and Palmer, along with proven championship goal scorer Clayton Donaldson? or would you like to see more business taking place before the window shuts?

"It is common knowledge for us that we have offers out for players, but we can’t sign them off so to speak until we have got rid of some existing players. I feel there could be an extra couple of additions but the priority currently at Bradford is moving on some of the deadwood that already exists within the squad."

Finally, who do you think will be Bradford's key player this season?

"Goals win games, so I’d have to say James Vaughan."

Answers from @Shaun77166856

Cambridge United

Where do you think Cambridge will finish this season?

"I think we will finish top half. I’ve got a sneaky suspicion we are going to surprise a few teams this year."

Despite losing key playmaker Jevani Brown to Colchester, do you still feel that this has been a successful transfer window for Cambridge?

"This may be an unpopular opinion but Brown was a luxury player. When we needed to dig in and grind results out he used to go missing. Considering we have no money I feel it has been an okay window for us. Obviously, the Wes Hoolahan situation was a big blow."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"From who we’ve signed and after seeing one game. I think Kyle Knoyle or Luke Hannant could be vital for us."

Answers from Dan Gawthrop

Carlisle United

Where do you think Carlisle will finish this season?

"I can see Carlisle just about making it into the playoffs this season, providing they sign two more forwards. I think there’s some real quality in the side and the recruitment has been good, but we always bottle automatic chases and the team needs time to gel, so it could be Christmas before we get into a fighting position."

After losing a number of first-team players over the summer including your second top scorer Jamie Devitt to league one outfit Blackpool, and club captain Danny Grainger to retirement, do you feel that enough has been done by Carlisle during this summer transfer window to strengthen the first-team squad?

"Danny left at the right time, he couldn’t keep up with the pace of the game so was leaving us open at the back. Jamie is a massive loss, and what’s more frustrating for the fans is the fact that he would’ve stayed if we had offered him a two-year deal, but the Carlisle board are stubborn and backwards thinking. I was happy with most of the other players who left, a lot of ageing dead wood in my opinion."

"The players they’ve brought in have been decent on paper, but they need to perform on the big stage now. But like I say, at least two more players need to be brought in before the end of the transfer window."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"Byron Webster. He’s an experienced CB whose played at Championship level for a long time, and we’ve always failed because we concede too many goals. So his experience is vital if we’re to succeed."

Answers from @cockcroft_conor

Cheltenham Town

Where do you think Cheltenham will finish this season?

"I will go for 14th place finish. Incredibly pessimistic but I think it will be a slow start that will have an effect on the rest of our season, where we will appear to be very stop-start. Our home form will be crucial. If we can keep building on that from last season it will allow us to have a more successful season, as like many in our position, we don’t perform well on the road."

With the permanent signing of Charlie Raglan ensuring that Cheltenham will start the 2019/20 campaign with the same back 5 that bought them success towards the end of last season, are you happy with the signings that Michael Duff has made, and would you like to see any more business before the window shuts?

"Raglan was a good signing to get sorted out, it ensures the continuation of the defence partnership with the other 2 CB’s. With Sean Long like a new signing fresh from injury as the right wing-back and Chris Hussey on the other side, hopefully we will be consistent."

"Think the signings have been the best we could hope for so far. Midfield has clearly been our weakest area in pre-season so If we can utilise Rohan Ince as best as possible then it could be shrewd business. We’ve already dipped into the loan market with two central midfielders and a striker so I have a feeling that if any more signings are made they will be further loans."

"Ideally we could do with centre back cover but I think our business is as good as done. We signed Luke Varney well into the season last time out so may be able to pick up an experienced free agent in need of a club to bolster the side."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"Luke Varney, he’s looked sharp in pre-season and I think he’ll again provide some valuable goals and bag us a lot of points. His experience gives the team a boost also."

Answers from @Owen__Knight

Colchester United

Where do you think Colchester will finish this season?

"I have high hopes for Colchester this season, so I think they will finish in 6th. We ended last season very well, beating both MK Dons and Lincoln, only missing out on the play-offs by one point, and I think we can bring that momentum through to this season."

Are you happy with Colchester's business during the summer transfer window, despite losing both Sammie Szmodics and Frankie Kent?

"On the whole yes. I think the signing of Jevani Brown, who was the standout player for Cambridge last season is a real coup, and bringing in Dean Gerken to address the problem area of last season (Goalkeeper) is key. Slightly worried about depth at full-back though."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"Tough one that. I think there will be a few who will play important roles - Gerken, Tom Eastman, Harry Pell and Frank Nouble - but I think the key player will be Brown. If he can replicate the form shown last year and have the same impact as the departing Sammie Szmodics, then he will firmly become a fan favourite in no time."

Answers from @DanielRDJolly88

Crawley Town

Where do you think Crawley will finish this season?

"Around mid-table. We have a few strong individuals in the side who are able to score goals. However, I don’t think we're a side that could get promoted or get to the playoffs just yet."

Crawley have largely kept the same squad as last season, whilst simultaneously adding young talent upfront with forwards Ashley Nadesan and Bez Lubala. Do you feel that Crawley have had a successful transfer window, or do you want to see some more business taking place before the window shuts?

"I feel we’ve done some alright business. Our new transfers have performed well in friendly matches and seem to be fitting into the squad nicely. However, we still need a decent proven fullback, but apart from that I’m happy with the transfers we’ve got."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"I believe there will be a few. Up there will be players like Camara Grego-Cox and Mason Bloomfield, however, the key player would have to be Glenn Morris, as last season he saved the side from relegation in goal."

Answers from @birdjoe20

Crewe Alexandra

Where do you think Crewe are going to finish this season?

"Given our form towards the end of last season, particularly at home and the fact that so far, the likes of Perry Ng, Charlie Kirk & Ryan Wintle (who were so crucial last season) will start the season wearing the red shirt, I would say we should easily make the playoffs.

"But, given the lack of activity in the summer, it’s left us a little short on numbers and that could harm our chances come the winter months, and our best shot at promotion could be scuppered by the fact we are light on numbers. Daniel Powell looks to be a really good signing, the perfect replacement for Jordan Bowery and I’d argue that in pre-season, he’s looked sharper and a lot quicker than the departed Bowery. Not seen enough of Olly Lancashire to cast a proper judgement on him."

"To sum it up then, if we can keep the same 16/17 players fit for 46 league games this season, we’ll finish in the playoffs, but let’s be realistic, as good as we have looked recently, we won’t be able to consistently produce that kind of football. I’m saying 9th and hope we have some sort of cash injection ahead of next season."

Where do you feel Crewe need to add players in order to improve their squad depth before the transfer window shuts?

"A striker. That’s something we needed to address as soon as the window opened but we’ve not been proactive which is a little frustrating. Powell can operate as a striker but I think he’s better on the right which is where he’s played in pre-season. Just someone who knows where the onion bag is would have been great. We’ve got good players who can create the chances in midfield but just lack someone who can finish them. As good as Chris Porter has been, I think an out and out striker would have been more of a benefit to us."

"Defensively we are short too, given the recent injury Nicky Hunt has sustained and Lancashire’s injury too. A lot has been said of Billy Sass-Davies but can he be pushed straight into the starting 11? A goalkeeper would have been nice too but I think Will Jaaskelainen can do a good job for us."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"Charlie Kirk. When Charlie Kirk doesn’t play, or when Charlie Kirk isn’t on his game, then we struggle. It was evident last season and our run of good form coincided with him having an excellent streak. He’s hit the ground running in pre-season too. He’s skilful, has an eye for goal, shows no fear and given his character and the way he is on the pitch, as a supporter you’d hate for him to be on the opposition. My only concern is how long we can keep him for because should we ever come to it, that is a huge void to fill."

"Other notable mentions must be Ng, Wintle and even Tommy Lowery who is a real prospect, but for me, Kirk is the one that makes the side tick."

Answers from @TheAlexFancast

Exeter City

Where do you think Exeter are going to finish this season?

"Definitely in the playoffs. We have added some more strength in depth, especially up top with the signing of Nicky Ajose. Last season we were too reliant on Jayden Stockley, and when he left we struggled for goals, so hopefully Ajose can help in that department."

"We've made good additions in the backline as well with the likes of Tom Parkes and Gary Warren. We have also signed some good young keepers in Jonny Maxted and Lewis Ward who will both push each other better than last year where we relied on the departed Christy Pym too much. Overall we have some good young players who can back up when called upon, so I'm pretty happy and confident for the upcoming season."

With the signings of proven League Two Talent In Nicky Ajose and Tom Parkes, do you feel that this has been a successful transfer window for The Grecians?

"Yeah definitely, like I was saying we've added much more strength in depth and more experience. We've added more players than I thought, but we still need a right back to compete with Pierce Sweeney. Sweeney often looked too complacent last season, and only plays well when he has someone to challenge him, but other than that it's been a successful window."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"Either Randell Williams or Nicky Ajose. Williams came in during the January window last season and was impressive at times, but during pre-season, he's really come into his own and has been part of the good play that we have produced. Williams is also not afraid to take risks, so he's definitely worth a watch. From what I have seen of Ajose so far, he's a hard worker, intelligent on the ball and he always wants to be part of the action, so he'll be exciting as well, especially if he recovers his scoring form."

Answers from @Ecfcsjp

Forest Green Rovers

Where do you think Forest Green will finish this season?

"I'd say in and around the playoffs. We've Lost key players in Reece Brown and Christian Doidge, but the recruitment is exciting. Shawn McCoulsky has been on fire pre-season too, so expect big things from him."

What is it about Mark Coopers recruitment over the summer that makes it exciting to Forest Green fans?

"Young, hungry players. Matty Stevens for a reported 25k looks an absolute steal, and Aaron Collins has also looked good pre-season. I've Always felt that FGR needed an experienced head at the back, and they now have that in Matt Mills."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"McCoulsky. Found it was tough for him last season with Doidge coming back. Starting to look sharp now and is no doubt going into the season full of confidence."

Answers from Craig

Grimsby Town

Where do you think Grimsby will finish this season?

"I believe a top 12 finish is in order. There is a lot of dark horses this season as seen by the first game results this weekend, but I believe with the squad we've got we could easily push for top 12 and above. The only thing I'd be worried about is squad depth, so if one or two more signings pop in before the window shuts I'd be looking very much forward to the rest of the season."

Last season Grimsby often relied on James McKeown in between the sticks to win them points. Do you feel that Michael Jolley has done enough in the transfer market to improve the necessary areas of the squad, and perhaps take some of that pressure away from your excellent shot-stopper?

"Definitely, we have signed a few players with much more physicality and height than we had last season, which was most definitely needed before we started this season."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"I believe that our key player will be either Elliot Whitehouse or Jake Hessenthaler due to their determination and creativity."

Answers from @StoakesJack

Leyton Orient

Where do you think Leyton Orient will finish this season?

"Champions - they have got the taste for it and will being giving that little bit extra each match for Justin."

Despite losing last seasons top scorers Macauley Bonne and Josh Koroma over the summer, are you still happy with this summers business, or do you feel that a few more fresh faces are needed?

"I’m happy with who has come in. Lee Angol looks very good, we know Josh Wright from before and my Dagenham & Redbridge friends rate Conor Wilkinson. I’m yet to see Louis Dennis play but things look positive. At first glance, Angol and Wilkinson look like natural replacements for the departed."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"Josh Coulson. He was recently made captain and the ever-present centre half is known to score a few crucial goals with his ‘massive’ forehead!"

Answers from @kerenorient

Macclesfield Town

Where do you think Macclesfield are going to finish this season?

"Honestly? Probably 23rd. Bottom two certainly. Can’t see anyone else being worse than us."

After a number of departures over the summer, Macclesfield start the season with one of the smallest squads in the league and are the bookies favourite for relegation. Where do you feel the squad needs improving to perhaps further your chances of survival?

"We need a second keeper and another striker. The two we’ve got don’t look like scoring."

Are you happy with the business that Sol Campbell has completed over summer?

"To be honest it’s above his head where my concerns lie. Some of the players we’ve signed look alright but others seem to be hit and hope."

Finally, who will be your key player if you are to survive this season?

"Jak McCourt. He's a good signing who seems to control the midfield well. I reckon him and Jay Harris in the middle will link up well. I think in truth our best chance of survival is players keeping fit, which may prove a challenge considering the size of the squad."

Answers from @tomc4rter

Mansfield Town

Where do you think Mansfield will finish this season?

"Hopefully top 3. I think we've got the squad to be able to do it after coming so close the last 2 seasons now so hopefully we can get the job done. Some quality additions to an already strong squad has boosted our chances massively."

After narrowly missing out on promotion last season, David Flitcroft was dismissed and has since been replaced by John Dempster. Are you happy with his appointment, and how do you rate his first transfer window in charge?

"I'm happy with it. I think David was brought in to do the job that Steve Evan's didn't finish, and we didn't even make it to the playoffs that season. Then to bottle automatics on the final day and to lose in the playoffs, 2 failures and he had to go."

"The chairman's decided to go in a different direction and I think as long as he can keep the respect of the dressing room then he'll do a good job. The youth team had won their league three times in four seasons so Dempster must have been doing something right. To pick out where we needed to strengthen and bring in the players he has is amazing to say it's his first professional manager's job."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"Would have to go with Nicky Maynard. Having Tyler Walker last season was brilliant, but he couldn't ever produce the goods in the big games, and that's something Nicky was able to do in his time at Bury. I'm just hoping that he can find his feet again and produce another fantastic season like he did for them."

Answers from @cam_felton

Morecambe

Where do you think Morecambe will finish this season?

"I think we will be in region of finishing around 20th - 15th. The signings we have brought in are all league 2 proven so it’s just about them gelling as a group and kicking on, but I can’t see us being tied in to a relegation battle."

Despite having one of the smallest budgets in the league, Morecambe have been able to bring in some good players over the summer. Overall how would you rate Morecambe’s summer transfer window so far?

"For me, this is one of the best windows in a long while in terms of the players that Jim Bentley has brought in. The likes of Shaun Miller, Cole Stockton and Lewis Alessandra all coming back knowing the club and Jim is huge, and we as fans know how they can play so it’s been a very good window in terms of players coming in."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"Providing our squad stays fit and well, I think Miller and Stockton will both be key players along with Sam Lavelle at the back. However, any player is in with a chance this season because the depth is so good in comparison to previous seasons."

Answers from @antonydavies20

Newport County

Where do you think Newport will finish this season?

"For me, I honestly believe Newport will finish in the play offs again. Mainly because we’ve only lost 2 players from our squad from 2018/19 unintentionally. Of course, they were two big assets, Joe Day and Dan Butler - But the quality we’ve brought in is unreal! For example Ryan Haynes. I see absolutely no reason why we won’t finish in the top 7 again."

Despite losing important players in Day and Butler, do you feel that with the new signings made you have still had a successful transfer window?

"I don’t think we could’ve had a better transfer window. Like I said before, Ryan Haynes is an unbelievable replacement for Dan Butler. It won’t be easy for newly signed Tom King or backup keeper Nick Townsend to fill Joe's gloves. After all, Joe was in last seasons Team Of The Season. But aside from them, we’ve brought in a sheer variety of quality in many different areas. We have plenty of depth now, so fingers crossed it lasts and we don’t become battled with injuries."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"You’ve really put me on the spot here. We have some great assets who are vital in all areas of the pitch. But if I had to choose one... I’m going to back a player who’s come back to life with his football since we started last seasons 12 game unbeaten run to make the play offs. Josh Sheehan. Small midfielder. He’s really going to know his worth in the squad now he’s been given the number 10 shirt. I believe he can and WILL be a big player for us this season. If so, I can see him playing in a Wales shirt in a few years time..."

Answers from @WhatMarcDoes_

Northampton Town

Where do you think Northampton will finish this season?

"I think 3rd. We have signed fantastic players such as Nicky Adams who had the most assists in League Two last season, and with our new 6ft 5 striker Harry Smith if we can get the ball on his head it could be 20+ goals from him. Also giving Matt Warburton the chance from Non league is exciting."

"The only thing that worries Northampton fans is that Keith Curle has not got a promotion yet on his CV, but with our new 12 additions and potentially more it’s looking bright this season."

Having made those 12 first-team signings this summer in order to build a squad that suits his tactics, are you happy with the business that Keith Curle has completed? Or do you worry that the lack of continuity in the squad could do more harm than good?

"Yes, I am happy. He made the decision to let go two club legends in David Buchanan and John Joe O’Toole which was a big upset to cobblers fans. However, we couldn’t move on without doing this. Of course yes it is a risk that potentially things could go wrong, but Keith Curle wanted a winning mentality in his squad, and by signing Alan McCormack and Chris Lines who have many promotions on their CVs proves he knew who he wanted."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"I think Nicky Adams will be key! If he gets 15+ assists this year then we will have a great year. The addition of Charlie Goode at the back will also be key, as he controls the backline comfortably."

Answers from @WilliamOelrich

Oldham Athletic

Where do you think Oldham will finish this season?

"If you’d asked me yesterday, I would’ve said a relegation battle based on the atrocious pre-season that we have had. However, after signing David Wheater to fill the role left by the departure of Peter Clarke, I think we will finish mid-table."

After making a number of first-team signings over the summer, do you feel that this has been a successful window for Oldham? Or do feel that the losses of important players such as centre half duo George Edmunson and the previously mentioned Peter Clarke place the squad in a state of decline?

"I feel that we are definitely in a state of decline compared to last season. We have looked incredibly poor in our pre-season games; only managing a handful of shots against Halifax Town. The only game we won was against a team of young players from Raja Casablanca. Most of the players we have signed are very young, however, signing 18-year-olds who didn’t even get game time for Auxerre’s B team isn’t a good idea for this division."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"After the announcement yesterday I’d have to go for David Wheater. A player with his experience in League Two will be brilliant, to say he was strong in the Championship last year. Alongside good league two players in Zak Mills, Tom Hamer and Alex Iacovetti, I think they may make the difference this year."

Answers from @adamgmillington

Plymouth Argyle

Where do you think Plymouth will finish this season?

"I feel as though we're looking for the play-offs as a bare minimum with promotion as the real aim. With our 3-4-1-2 formation, we're going to both score and concede quite a few goals just like Bury did last season. I feel as though the latter is what will cost us compared to our rivals, so whilst I don't think we'll go up as champions, finishing second or third is still a real possibility."

Are you happy with the appointment of Ryan Lowe? And how would you rate his first transfer window in charge of the club?

"Following promotion in his first season with Bury it seems like a very positive appointment. Obviously, Bury had a bigger budget last season than we do now but we've done well bringing in five players in Danny Mayor, Will Aimson, Byron Moore, Callum McFadzean and Dom Telford who all worked with him last season. These players will already know what is expected of them as well as helping other players adapt. Joe Edwards has impressed very much during pre-season and the signing of Alex Palmer will give Mike Cooper a realistic chance of fighting for the number one jersey."

Finally, who do you think will be Plymouth’s key player this season?

"Danny Mayor is the headline signing of the summer and will look to replace the likes of Graham Carey and Ruben Lameiras who departed following relegation. Lowe managed to get the most out of the 28-year-old at Bury last season which saw him record eight goals and 11 assists in 39 League Two appearances. After turning down Ipswich to sign for Argyle, he will be one of the standout players in the division and should play a big role if we're looking to gain promotion."

Answers from @TomSleeman11

Port Vale

Where do you think Port Vale will finish this season?

"Personally I’d love to see them just finish mid-table, possibly top ten if we're lucky, just because of the struggles over the last three seasons that we have had. Mid-table compared to fighting relegation is much better, and with the players, we have got we have a good side on paper, so hopefully, we can make an improvement."

Despite life long Vale fans Carol and Kevin Shanahan taking over from Norman Smurthwaite as owners of the club, Port Vale have had a relatively quiet transfer window, however, strikers Richie Bennett and Mark Cullen look to be useful signings upfront. How would you rate this summers transfer window so far, and where do you feel further additions could be made?

"The signings made this transfer window haven’t been too bad with quite a few players being brought in such as Bennet and Cullen. The transfer window has looked positive, and Askey has certainly got his team that he wants. With Amoo being signed, I hope that he can live up to Askey's expectations."

"Overall the transfer window for us has been a successful one. However, I would say that further additions could be added to the backline to provide cover for any injuries or suspensions. Bennet and Cullen look promising and I hope they can get us the goals we need to finish mid-table."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"I would say that our key player will be Manny Oyeleke. This is due to the fact that he is a good playmaker who can distribute the ball around the pitch and hopefully control the game like the midfield of any team should do."

Answers from @OliverBall31

Salford City

Where do you think Salford will finish this season?

"Promotion is no guarantee, but Salford's smart recruitment and ability to perform when the pressure is on puts them in good stead for a promotion push."

Despite finishing third in the national league last season, many bookies have Salford tipped to make it back to back promotions. Do you feel this is down to a successful summer transfer window, or simply because of the impact that Salford’s well-known owners could have on the squad?

"The key to Salford's promotion to the football league was mainly down to team spirit. Through a very difficult period in the winter where results dropped, the players, management and club all stuck together and turned up when it mattered, winning the playoffs. This togetherness will be important and by keeping the core squad together it will be an attribute that will remain for Salford's maiden Football League season."

"The recruitment had to be smart in order to not upset the apple cart while adding necessary quality. The acquisitions of Richie Towell, Martin Smith and Luke Armstrong will certainly help the cause with all three capable of playing at a higher level. Salford add to a squad with some significant Football League experience already through players such as Scott Wiseman, Nathan Pond and Adam Rooney."

"Despite this, many of Salford's core squad such as Ibou Touray, Carl Piergianni and Mark Shelton have never played in the Football League before, but will remain key players this season, showing how well Salford are developing talent from within."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"New signing Richie Towell joins as a high profile acquisition and adds a lot of quality to the squad. However, it's difficult to look beyond Adam Rooney, who is more than capable of scoring goals at this level. The one to watch is midfielder Mark Shelton. His last season was disrupted by injury, but he has shown so much promise at such a young age and will be a key component in what Salford want to achieve."

Answers from @WillDickson16

Scunthorpe United

Where do you think Scunthorpe will finish this season?

"Well I think Scunthorpe will definitely finish In the top half of the league, and if we buy a decent striker that can score goals I think we could get play offs or even automatics. We have a strong side but like I said we need a striker desperately."

Despite relegation from League One last season, Scunthorpe have managed to retain a large majority of their squad, losing only a handful of players whilst also making a number of signings. Overall are you happy with this summers window?

"I am happy with the players that we have brought in so far, but we are in need of a striker and we haven't signed one yet. We don't look like scoring in games which is a concern."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"Our new signing Andy Butler who plays centre back. Adam Hammel who is a winger could also be key, he is fast and has a good shot. Matty Lund has been scoring lots in the friendlies from midfield, whilst Ryan Colclough has just returned from injury, but he is a Championship styled player."

Answers from Aidan Wilko

Stevenage

Where do you think Stevenage will finish this season?

"We’ll definitely be in that playoff pack. To finish on 70 points last season and one point off was a massive effort with a fairly limited squad. Dino Maamria would of learnt a lot in his first EFL year in management. The squad has been added to with some top quality additions and with the finish we had last season, positivity is high for the season ahead. At the minute right now, I would probably have us just missing the top 7. But with the window still open and football fans very fickle. That could change"

New signing Chris Stokes has achieved promotion from league two in his last two seasons with both Coventry and Bury, so do you feel this signing lays down a marker of intent for Stevenage this season? And are you happy with the other bits of business that Maamria has completed during this window?

"Chris Stokes is a winner. It’s huge to have someone like that in a training ground, dressing room and out on the field. On a football basis the versatility and cover that he’ll bring is something we have seriously lacked. Dino has done so well to bring in some top players. Dean Parrett created chances in League One and Tyler Denton was promising with Leeds. There is so much potential with this team to push on."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"Scott Cuthbert will once again be huge. Captain of the club now and having won three of four Player of the Year awards last season to maintain a playoff challenge, he will be a huge part of what Stevenage do this Season."

"That seems an obvious choice though so I’ll go with Kurtis Guthrie. Kurtis had an indifferent start with Stevenage but at the end of last season he was so difficult to deal with, he scored goals and will be a huge part of the team this year"

Answers from @BoroFCcentral

Swindon Town

Where do you think Swindon will finish this season?

"Playoffs are a must I think. However, we could be dark horses for the top three."

After seeing significant improvement last season when Richie Wellens took over in November, are you happy with the work that the manager has done in his first summer with the club?

"We’ve brought in some decent players. Both Zeki Fryers and Lloyd Isgrove are quality signings at this level, whilst Jerry Yates could be the striker that we’ve been missing. However, we still need one more. Wellens plays football the right way, and Mathieu Baudry is an excellent singing to partner Dion Conroy at the back."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"Keshi Anderson if he puts his mind to it, however, Isgrove also has the ability to become very important for us"

Walsall

Where do you think Walsall will finish this season?

"Top 3. We have a new manager, a new chairman, and a great buzz around the place. We also have a decent squad with 2 more attackers due before the window shuts."

Given Darrell Clarke’s past experience of promotion from league two with Bristol Rovers, how happy are you with his appointment? And how would you rate his first transfer window in charge of the club?

"I'm very happy with his appointment. Proven managerial experience in this league was a must, and he’s going to give us a team to be proud of. His first transfer window has been very successful with a mix of both experience and talent that still needs to be proven having been brought in."

Finally, who do you think will be your key player this season?

"Our key player this season will be one of James Clarke or Stuart Sinclair. Both of them have worked with Darrell Clarke at Bristol Rovers and understand what he wants from his teams, so they will be able to make sure the rest of the team are up to scratch!"

Answers from @TheRobHarvey_