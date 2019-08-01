Oldham Athletic sign Football League veteran David Wheater

Oldham Athletic have signed former-Bolton Wanderers defender David Wheater on a one-year deal with an option of a further season.

Originally a product of the Middlesborough youth system, the 6ft 5in centre-back was promoted to the first team at 17 years of age.

In his early career, he had loan spells with Doncaster Rovers, Wolverhampton Rovers, and Darlington. At the start of the 2006/07 season, he gained a first-team spot and experienced two seasons of Premier League football before Middlesborough were relegated.

After making 140 appearances for the Teeside team, Wheater joined Bolton Wanderers in January of 2011. At Bolton, he featured in the Premier League, Championship, and League One. Wheater's move to the Latics will be his first taste of League Two football since he starred 15 times in Darlington FC's 2007/08 season.

Clarke's replacement?

Oldham have missed Peter Clarke in pre-season, and have looked as if they needed an experienced head in their backline. After Clarke joined Fleetwood Town this morning, it felt like a kick in the teeth for many Latics fans, with the club having announced Tomáš Egert as a probable replacement.

Wheater will most likely be able to fill this role that was left when Clarke's contract ran out, and hopefully, help the Latics in their first game this Saturday against Forest Green Rovers.