The comprehensive Sky Bet League One 2019/20 season preview

The long summer break is nearly over as we prepare to re-embrace the normality of the football season and the return of Sky Bet League One.

The journey begins on Saturday, as 22 sides get the ball rolling on their new seasons. Bury and MK Dons fans must wait due to the financial issues that the former have with the EFL.

League One can be a tough challenge to predict, as last season saw new boys Luton Town achieve back to back promotions while Sunderland failed to join them, despite being backed as a certainty for the title.

The league currently contains six teams who have held Premier League status this century, so many big clubs will be looking to build towards a return to glory. On the other hand, smaller sides can use stories such as Bournemouth as motivation for unexpected success.

Title Challengers

Portsmouth

Ipswich Town

Rotherham United

Sunderland

Last years Checkatrade Trophy winners, and play-off semi-finalists Portsmouth are somewhat of a sleeping giant in League One. They have experienced a revival in recent seasons, and will be aiming to return to the Championship for the first time since 2012. In Kenny Jackett they have a manager who is able to get the best out of his players. With several smart signings, including highly promising centre back Sean Raggett, making Pompey among the favourites for the title.

Paul Lambert has previous experience of winning the League One title with an East Anglian side, so he will be looking to have a repeat of fortunes with Ipswich Town. They had somewhat stagnated in the Championship, having been there for 17 years. With the chance of a fresh start in a new league, and proven goalscorer James Norwood joining in the summer, the Tractor Boys could have a real chance at silverware.

Fellow relegated side Rotherham United will be looking to bounce back at the first opportunity, which is exactly what they managed in the 2017/18 season when they last came down. Manager Paul Warne has bought well in the transfer market, with impressive forward Freddie Ladapo arriving from Plymouth Argyle. They have been promoted via the play-offs during their last two stays in League One, so will be hoping to go one better this time around.

The League One side with the most recent top-flight experience is Sunderland, who suffered play-off final heartbreak at Wembley in May. They were favourites for the title last term, and that is still the case this time around, meaning the pressure will be on them to avoid a third straight season at this level. Jack Ross has brought in Lee Burge and Jordan Willis from Coventry City, as well as striker Marc McNulty, so the Black Cats should be in with a shout of getting their hands on the trophy.

Play-Off Contenders

Peterborough United

Burton Albion

Doncaster Rovers

Coventry City

Lincoln City

Fleetwood Town

Peterborough United will be sick of the sight of League One, having finished in the top half in all but one season since their relegation from the Championship in 2013. So they'll be hoping it's seventh time lucky in Darren Ferguson's third spell in charge. Summer signing Mo Eisa will be hoping to get back amongst the goals after suffering a nightmare season at Bristol City. If he can, then the Posh should have enough to make the play-offs.

A side with more recent experience of the Championship is Burton Albion, who, despite their size, should be challenging for promotion once again. Nigel Clough has a history of getting the Brewers up the leagues, and will be expected to improve on last seasons ninth-placed finish.

Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to go one better themselves this season, after falling at the play-off stage last term. New manager Darren Moore will be taking charge at this level for the first time, and having recruited well defensively, should be in the mix once more.

Despite playing their home games at St Andrews this season, Coventry will be hoping that they can return to the Ricoh Arena as a Championship club this time next year. Mark Robins has had a busy summer, bringing in ten new faces, which may be enough for a play-off push.

Last seasons League Two champions Lincoln City are somewhat of a dark horse to achieve a third promotion in four years under Danny Cowley. The Imps have bought well, signing Jack Payne on a free after his release from Huddersfield Town, and Jorge Grant who was excellent for Mansfield Town last term, making the play-offs a realistic aim.

Controversial manager Joey Barton will be hoping to focus entirely on football this season, as he aims to guide Fleetwood Town into the Championship for the first time in their history. The acquisition of experienced goalkeeper Matt Gilks was a smart piece of business, enough to make them an outside bet for the play-offs.

The Mid-Table Safety

Oxford United

Blackpool

MK Dons

Shrewsbury Town

Gillingham

Bristol Rovers

Karl Robinson will be hoping that his second full season in charge of Oxford United will bring an improvement on last term's 12th-placed finish. The loan signing of promising Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn will bring goals, but with so many other strong sides in the league, the play-offs may be a step too far.

Blackpool fans will be feeling positive ahead of the season, with a new owner and the idea of a fresh start. However, the club are still in a stage of transition, with plenty of new signings to bed in, so expect another middle of the road finish.

MK Dons managed to secure an instant return to League One after their relegation in 2018. And the signing of Jordan Bowery to replace the departing Chuks Aneke should give them enough fire-power to finish comfortably this time around.

The signing of Millwall legend Steve Morrison will have raised a few eyebrows at Shrewsbury Town. But the experience that he will bring should keep them from struggling as much as their 18th place finish of last season.

It will be a seventh straight season in League One for Gillingham, with new boss Steve Evans taking over at the helm. Evans has been promoted from this league before, but expect the Gills to be kicking off their eighth consecutive campaign at this level in 2020.

Graham Coughlan will be undertaking his first full season as a manager with Bristol Rovers. With some experienced signings in defence, and young loan players to bolster the attack, Rovers should survive with room to spare.

Relegation Threatened

Wycombe Wanderers

Accrington Stanley

Tranmere Rovers

Southend United

Bolton Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon

Rochdale

Bury

Gareth Ainsworth is entering his eighth season as the manager of Wycombe Wanderers, and will be aiming for a second season of safety. They are likely to be in the mix, but with the help of Adebayo Akinfenwa, they should have enough to survive.

Tipped for relegation last term, Accrington Stanley defied the odds to remain in the third tier. With the ever-reliable John Coleman in the dugout, Stanley seem to possess the pure grit and determination to stay above the dotted line, despite their size.

Micky Mellon has impressed in guiding Tranmere Rovers to successive promotions. However, a big part of that was the goals of James Norwood. With the deadly forward departing and Rovers scoring just once in pre-season, there is worry that they could make an immediate return.

Southend United survived by the narrowest of margins on the final day of last season. And fans can expect another season of struggle, with more outgoings than incomings, the Shrimpers will be ready for another dogfight.

One side that will be looking to avoid successive relegations are Bolton Wanderers. The financially troubled Trotters will begin the season with a 12-point deduction. But with a takeover imminent, fans have hope that they will be able to pull off the great escape.

AFC Wimbledon are a team who have been battling at the lower end since their promotion in 2016. Finishing 15th, 18th and 20th in their three third tier seasons. And their luck may finally be up after losing key defenders to Barnsley and Charlton Athletic during the summer.

Another side who have been involved in relegation scraps over recent years is Rochdale. Their defence was the worst in the league last term, conceding 87 in 46 games. With most of their arrivals being youngsters, untested at this level, it may end up being a long season for the Dale.

Newly promoted Bury are a side that already appear to be nailed on for a trip back to League Two. Like Bolton, they will begin with a 12-point deduction. They have also had their opening game with MK Dons postponed due to their financial situation. With manager Ryan Lowe having left for Plymouth, and many key players going with him, there is little hope for survival.

Three Players to Watch

James Norwood

Ipswich may well have secured the signing of the summer when they purchased James Norwood from Tranmere. The bullish frontman scored 32 goals in all competitions as Rovers earned promotion from League Two last season, totalling 146 career strikes in under 400 appearances. However he has only ever played four games in the third tier, so it will be a new challenge for him. Despite this, he is still the bookies favourite to be the league's top scorer alongside John Marquis. The fire-power that Norwood brings, will no doubt play a crucial part in Ipswich's title challenge.

Jack Payne

Danny Cowley is known for his unexpected, yet impressive signings at Lincoln. And the arrival of Jack Payne on a free transfer is definitely one of them. The versatile midfielder was a key part of the Huddersfield side that won promotion to the Premier League in the 2016/17 season. Since then he has had loan spells in League One for three separate clubs, playing an important role for all of them. Now that he has finally secured a permanent move, he can settle into a team that are looking to play free-flowing football. Payne is a player that likes to play on the ground, so should fit perfectly into this play-off chasing side.

Mo Eisa

Mo Eisa is a player who will have a point to prove ahead of the new season, after failing to establish himself at Bristol City. Eisa spent much of his early career in the lower levels of Non-League, scoring 55 goals in 89 appearances for Corinthian and Greenwich Borough. However, he gained recognition during the 2017/18 season at Cheltenham Town, where he bagged 25 in 50. This earned him a move to City in the Championship, but he only managed six games and no goals before being sold to Peterborough after a year. So he will be looking for that chance to prove his ability at this level, and be the prolific striker that many know he is.