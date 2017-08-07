The A-Z of forgotten football heroes - E: Roy Essandoh

No cup competition consistently conjures up thrilling and extraordinary moments quite like the FA Cup.

Some say the competition's magic is over-exaggerated in the modern era, yet many of the best and most memorable moments of English football exist courtesy of the historic 146-year-old tournament.

Wimbledon's 'Crazy Gang' of 1988 toppling Liverpool in the final is one, a 17-year-old Ryan Giggs bearing his hirsute chest to celebrate a stunning solo goal for Manchester United another.

And who could forget the sublime piece of pub quiz trivia that is the tale of Manchester City goalkeeper Bert Trautmann, who snapped neck vertebrae in the final, playing the last 17 minutes and yet won the trophy regardless.

The complete list of moments is near as long as the competition itself, as evidenced by the countless Buzzfeed-style listicles to be found via a quick Google search or by the plentiful dusty 'FA Cup greatest moments' DVDs lingering on the HMV shelves.

One moment that doesn't often spring to mind as quickly as the others, but but one still so marvellous and miraculous, involves a once little-known striker named Roy Essandoh

Let us rewind to March 2001. Back then, before social media and the delights of our current technologies, Ceefax - the BBC's teletext information service - was one of the primary ways to stay up-to-date with football, whether that was news, transfer rumours or live scores.

This, after all, was well before the internet gained the unescapable global presence it carries today. At the start of the noughties, the internet was still a commodity, many working-class homes still without it.

An unprecedented use of Ceefax

That brings us to Wycombe Wanderers' ingenious and unprecedented use of teletext. For as popular as the platform was, it had never been used as a means of player recruitment - until now.

With a huge FA Cup quarter-final on the horizon, an injury crisis left the Second Division - nowadays known as League One - club with no available strikers - Sean Devine, Andrew Baird, Jermaine McSporran and Andy Rammell all sidelined.

Further, Sam Parkin, one of those to convert his spot-kick in Wycombe's fifth-round penalty shoot-out victory against Wimbledon, had also returned to parent club Chelsea at the end of his loan spell. 

The club's idea was to approach retired strikers Ian Wright, formerly of Arsenal and Crystal Palace, and Gianluca Vialli, who had just left Chelsea as manager.

But Wright was still struggling from an ankle injury and Vialli was not keen on the idea of returning to the pitch so soon after his Stamford Bridge departure. The pair both considered Wycombe's offer but ultimately turned it down.

As a last resort, the Buckinghamshire club's press officer Alan Hutchinson proposed the publishing of an advertisement on their club website to detail their predicament and encourage anyone who was fit, available and not cup-tied to respond.

It was a move out of sheer desperation, but incredibly their advertisement for a front-man to fill the void actually worked. The club contacted Ceefax and asked them to publish the story. They did, on page 312, though it was still not known whether Wycombe would receive any response.

But they did, from one person, the agent of Roy Essandoh. He spotted the advert and rang Wycombe the following day to discuss the details with manager Lawrie Sanchez. Suddenly, Essandoh was on his way to Wycombe for a trial, signing a week-to-week contract.

This was a rapid development for a man who had never previously even made a Football League appearance, though ultimately was one borne of Wycombe's dire circumstances.

Born in Belfast but brought up in Ghana until the age of eight, Essandoh's footballing career began at the age of 16 in the Scottish central league. 

He played for Cumbernauld United and East Fife before spending three years at Motherwell and then - in 1999 - opted to move to Finland and play for VPS Vaasa, goalkeeper Jussi Jääskeläinen's former club.

His time with Vaasa was relatively unproductive - yielding seven goals in 50 league games although he picked up a Finnish League Cup winners' medal.

Vaasa eventually ran out of money, with the club said still to be owing Essandoh several thousands pounds in wages after his departure, which meant he was forced to move on.

 