Oli McBurnie signs for Sheffield United from Swansea

Sheffield United have signed Scotland international Oli McBurnie from Swansea City for £20 million, a club-record fee.

The 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Premier League newcomers after impressing in the Championship last year, netting 24 goals for the Swans.

The move means the Blades have now broken their transfer record a staggering four times this window as they look to strengthen their side for their first term back in the top flight for 13 years.

Meaning business

McBurnie is the third frontman to join Chris Wilder's side this summer, with Lys Mousset and Callum Robinson joining the already prolific club captain, Billy Sharp giving the Blades a strong front line heading into their Premier League campaign.

McBurnie is no stranger to football in Yorkshire having spent spells at the Blades' Yorkshire rivals, Leeds United and Bradford City.

The latter, however, have benefited from the Scot's big-money move as they will receive 15% of the fee after including a sell-on clause in his contract when he made the move to South Wales in 2015.

Wilder chuffed with the signing

In a club statement Blades boss, Wilder expressed his delight on the transfer: "We need options at the top of the pitch and Oli, as anyone who has watched a significant amount of Championship football will tell you, offers plenty in that area."

"He fits the profile of our transfer policy this season and is an age where his better years are ahead of him - hopefully he and the club can continue to grow together."

The striker could make his debut for his new club in the final friendly of their pre-season campaign when they take on Ligue 1 outfit, Stade Reims this weekend as they make their final preparations for the Premier League opener away at AFC Bournemouth next Saturday.