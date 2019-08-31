Sheffield United F.C.

Several youth and academy prospects shone in the 7-1 Carabao Cup win....

Bramall Lane will play host to Liverpool on Saturday as the Reds attempt to make it six wins out of six in the Premier League....

Liverpool show their steel in a tightly contested 0-1 victory against Sheffield United in the early kick-off on Saturday afternoon....

Liverpool make it seven wins from seven with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall lane....

Blades valiant but unable to halt the early march of seven-for-seven Reds...

Resilience over style the key for Klopp Charlie Martin Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the way his side came away from Stamford Bridge with three points, maintaining their perfect start to this Premier League campaign....

Phil Jagielka: "It was a perfect day" Joel Roberts Speaking after Sheffield United's 2-0 victory at Goodison Park defender Phil Jagielka was more than happy with how his return to Merseyside went....

Everton 0-2 Sheffield United: Blades beat the Blues at Goodison Park Adnan Basic Jumping up to eighth place in the Premier League as a result, United were able to take advantage of a woeful Everton side to take all three points....

Phil Jagielka: "We have keep going" Joel Roberts Speaking ahead of his return to Goodison Park Phil Jagielka has highlighted the importance of team spirit for Sheffield United....

Everton vs Sheffield United Preview: Blades on the hunt for first away league win Josh Lees Everton host Sheffield United at Goodison Park with both teams looking to bounce back from dissapointing defeats last time out....

Sheffield United vs Southampton: Blades return from the international break to host Saints John Lupo Sheffield United look to maintain a perfect record at home against Southampton when the two sides clash Saturday at Bramall Lane....

John Lundstram: "Teams need to worry about us" Joel Roberts Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram has warned other teams in the Premier League about the dangers the Blades pose....

Fikayo Tomori: We are a big club and we must meet the high expectations Jake Stokes Fikayo Tomori has opened up on life at Chelsea, the high expectations and his full debut....

Frank Lampard praises Chelsea’s star striker Tammy Abraham Jake Dance The Chelsea manager has been very happy with his number nine but feels the team need to improve as a whole...

Frank Lampard demands action on racial abuse aimed towards Kurt Zouma Jake Stokes Frank Lampard insists action must be taken on racial abuse aimed towards player....

Frank Lampard defends Chelsea defence and substitutions after Sheffield United draw Jake Dance The Blues boss has backed his decisions after a late equaliser prevented any chance of three points for his side...

Tammy Abraham vents his frustration after Chelsea throw away lead against Sheffield United Jake Dance The in-form striker gave his thoughts on the overall performance and the fans backing him at The Bridge...

The Warm Down: Points shared at Stamford Bridge after Zouma own goal Jake Stokes Tammy Abraham continued his rich vein of form before Kurt Zouma inadvertently denied Blues three points....

Chris Wilder: "We're not day-trippers" Joel Roberts Chris Wilder was delighted with a point away to Chelsea following his sides dramatic comeback....