Sheffield United F.C.

Image: Getty Images/Robin Jones

Resilience over style the key for Klopp

Charlie Martin

Jurgen Klopp was delighted with the way his side came away from Stamford Bridge with three points, maintaining their perfect start to this Premier League campaign....

Jagielka made over 300 appearances for Everton over a twelve year period.&nbsp;(Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Phil Jagielka: "It was a perfect day"

Joel Roberts

Speaking after Sheffield United's 2-0 victory at Goodison Park defender Phil Jagielka was more than happy with how his return to Merseyside went....

Phil Jagielka returned to South Yorkshire this summer after twelve years at Everton&nbsp;(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Phil Jagielka: "We have keep going"

Joel Roberts

Speaking ahead of his return to Goodison Park Phil Jagielka has highlighted the importance of team spirit for Sheffield United....

Callum Robison played a big part for the Blades getting back into the game&nbsp;&nbsp;(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Callum Robinson: "We have to believe"

Joel Roberts

Speaking after Sheffield United's dramatic two goal comeback against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge striker Callum Robinson says the Blades can battle it with the best....

