Chelsea 2-2 Borussia Mönchengladbach: Second-half fightback rescues a draw for the Blues

Second-half penalties from Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley were enough to rescue a draw for a resolute Chelsea side in a 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park.



The Blues were slow out of the blocks in the opening exchanges, with the hosts capitalising on a rare Kepa Arrizabalaga error to take the lead through Alassane Plea.

Jonas Hoffman doubled the hosts lead five minutes before half-time, as Chelsea were frequently kept at bay by Swiss 'keeper Yann Sommer.

Eventually, the visitors got their breakthrough, as Mateo Kovacic was deemed to be fouled in the area, resulting in Abraham converting on what was otherwise a frustrating afternoon for the number nine.

After 85 minutes, Mason Mount's quick feet earned Chelsea their second penalty of the game, which was calmly converted by Ross Barkley for his fourth goal of a solid pre-season campaign.

Story of the match

Monchengladbach started the game a lot stronger than the Blues, as Marcus Thuram drilled a shot just wide from outside the area, before coming close to latching on to a fine team move.

Chelsea's first opening came after six minutes, as Mount headed a Cesar Azpilicueta cross into the ground and over the bar, as they began to find joy down the right-hand-side.

The visitors should have had the lead on the 10-minute mark, with a defensive mix-up granting the new number nine Tammy Abraham a glorious chance which was well saved by Sommer.

However, it was the German side which took the lead inside the opening quarter of an hour. A poor clearance from Kepa eventually fell to Plea who fired past the Spaniard into the bottom corner.

Looking for a quick reply, the showman of Austria Pedro curled an effort just wide as Chelsea broke away at pace.

'Captain America' Christian Pulisic had an opportunity to add to his two goals in Austria but he too was denied by the Swissman Sommer.

Just as Chelsea found themselves in full control of proceedings, they found themselves two behind.

As Monchengladbach countered, a failed offside trap presented Hoffman with the opportunity to squeeze the ball past Kepa to double their lead going into half-time.

However, the second half saw Chelsea look a lot more in control when in possession, and it took only 15 minutes for a penetrating Kovacic run to win a fortunate penalty for the visitors, which Abraham tucked away without any issue.



With the introduction of Barkley and Olivier Giroud from the bench, the Blues cranked up the pressure on the German side, as both helped change the attacking approach as they chased an equaliser.



It was the Englishman who should've levelled the game up 12 minutes from time, as he latched on to a loose back-pass before dragging an effort wide.

However, Barkley did finally add his name to the scoresheet from the penalty spot after 85 minutes, as Mount's trickery proved too much for former Spurs defender Keanan Bennetts inside the area.

Takeaways from the match

The response to going two goals down in Germany today will have pleased Frank Lampard, however defensive frailties again will have frustrated supporters, as Chelsea conceded their 10th and 11th goals of pre-season.

One of the big takeaways from today's encounter is how important N'golo Kante is to the Chelsea side. For both Borussia Monchengladbach goals today, there were questions as to why attackers had so much space on the edge of the box, with Mateo Kovacic having a torrid time trying to keep up with the breaking midfielders.

It was a major positive to see the World Cup winner finally get some minutes this pre-season, and fans will be hopeful that he is fully fit for the Premier League curtain-raiser at Old Trafford next Sunday.

Another thing to note from the match is that Tammy Abraham had a troubled outing, despite his goal from the penalty spot. With him being tipped to start the season for Chelsea, the England international will be looking to fine-tune his end product, as pre-season performances suggest he won't be short of chances.

Stand out players

Mason Mount again showed flashes of brilliance as he played a starring role in pulling Chelsea back into the game in the second half.

He had already fashioned a number of chances for himself out of very little in the first half, and won his side the eventual equalising penalty with impressive footwork.

With Ross Barkley's impressive pre-season continuing in this game, the battle for the number 10 spot looks set to cause Frank Lampard a real headache this season.