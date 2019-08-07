Norwich City seal Ibrahim Amadou loan from Sevilla

Norwich City have announced the signing of Ibrahim Amadou on a season-long loan from Spanish team Sevilla, adding to the squad's defensive options.

The 26-year old, who can play as either a defensive midfielder or at centre-back, is another addition to the side this summer who comes with real pedigree, and could be vital in shoring up the backline in manager Daniel Farke's attack-minded game-plan.

International call

Amadou was born in Cameroon but rejected a call-up from their senior national side having been raised in France since he moved to Colombo at the age of 4, and turning out for the French under-19 team for the first time seven years ago.

Norwich's new loan signing was schooled at local team Cheminots de l'Ouest and also was in the youth ranks at RCF Paris. He began his professional career with Nancy's reserve side, for whom he played 38 times between 2010 and 2014.

Embed from Getty Images

First-team dreams

The player got his shot in the first team with a short cameo against Stade Bresois on the final day of the 2012-13 season - this led to another 56 league matches for the current Ligue 2 outfit, where he contributed two goals.

Amadou seized a move to Lille in July 2015, tying up a four-year contract, and he thrived at Stade Pierre-Mauro, playing 87 league games across three seasons and being rewarded with the club captaincy by former manager and current Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa ahead of the 2017-18 season.

A move to Sevilla was Amadou's next port of call, where he has thus far impressed in his 32 appearances for Los Hispalenses and will gain further experience during his spell with the Canaries.

New boys

Amadou is the third player to make a temporary switch to Norwich this summer, joining Patrick Roberts and Ralf Fahrmann who both moved over in July.

Josip Drmic and Sam Byram are the other senior players to sign terms with the Canaries, both recruited on a permanent basis.