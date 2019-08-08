Krafth eager to see 'great fans' at St James' Park

Emil Krafth signed for Newcastle United and says he is 'looking forward' to walking out at St James' Park.

It is possible that he could make his debut on Sunday against Arsenal and believes playing in the Premier League 'will fit me as a player'.

Krafth admits the league is a very physical place for players but is confident he can be a success as he likes 'to play physically'.

Suits the Premier League

The Swedish international has played in Serie A and most recently Ligue 1 with Amiens.

However, he believes the Premier League will suit his style of play and is looking forward to getting started.

He said: “In my career, I’ve played in Italy and France, and I’ve always wanted to try the Premier League also. I think the league and the style fits how I play as a player.

"In Italy there was a lot of tactics as a defender, so I learned a lot there, and I learned a lot in France where the football is a little bit more like the Premier League."

The right-back has been brought in to provide competition to Javier Manquillo and DeAndre Yedlin this season and will do so if he puts in the performances he was for Amiens.

“I don’t like to talk about myself like this, but I’m solid, very physical and I’m good with the ball. I’m good one against one in defence, Krafth added.

“That’s why I wanted to try the Premier League – I think it will fit me as a player. It’s a hard league to play in physically, and I like to play physically, so hopefully, it’s going to fit me well.”

Ready to get started

Having participated in a full pre-season in France, Krafth is ready to get going straight away and may be in line to start against the Gunners on Sunday.

Krafth said: “I just arrived so I haven’t seen all the players. When you have pre-season you only want the league to start, because pre-season is hard and you’re fighting a lot to get fit.

"You always have the view that you want to start the league now, so I’m looking forward to it.”

He went onto compare his previous club to Newcastle as well as St James' Park to show how much of a privilege it is for him to play for the Magpies.

Krafth was used to playing in front of sold-out crowds, but of a much smaller nature in comparison to Newcastle.

He added: "Amiens was a small club, it was a small stadium. They were full all the time, but it was 12,000 and it’s another thing to come to the Premier League and play in front of 52,000 people.

“I heard they had great fans also, so I’m looking forward to it.”