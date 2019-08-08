Aberdeen complete loan signing of Bristol City's Zak Vyner

Aberdeen have completed the signing of defender Zak Vyner on loan from English Championship side Bristol City.

The 22-year old, is comfortable playing both at centre and at right-back, and becomes Dons manager Derek McInnes' ninth signing of the window.

The defender has signed in time to meet UEFA's squad regulations, and will, therefore, be available for tonight's Europa League third-round first leg tie against HNK Rijeka in Croatia.

Bristol City youth graduate

Zak Vyner joined Bristol City as a seven-year-old in 2004, and has gone on to make 13 appearances for the Robins, since making his debut in the Championship against MK Dons in February 2016.

However, the man from London has failed to hold down a regular place at Ashton Gate, and has spent the majority of the last three seasons out on loan.

The defender played 16 times for Accrington Stanley in League Two in 2016/17, before making the move up a division to League One, where he turned out 17 times for Plymouth Argyle the following season.

But Vyner's breakthrough year as a professional was in the last 12 months, when he made 31 appearances for Rotherham in the Championship, although The Millers were relegated at the end of the campaign.

A welcome addition

The signing of the 22-year old comes at a good time for Aberdeen, who have already suffered a couple of defensive injuries in the early weeks of the season.

Centre back Michael Devlin has had a torrid time with injuries since the turn of the year, and is yet to return to first-team action, whilst Ash Taylor has been ruled out for around six weeks after picking up an injury in the 1-1 draw with Chikhura Sachkhere in Tbilisi two weeks ago.

Star defender Scott McKenna's future is also still up in the air, with the Scotland international handing in a transfer request this week in order to try and force a move away from the North East.

Zak Vyner's versatility will, therefore, be a welcome sight to manager McInnes, who also only has one recognised right back at the club in Shay Logan.

The Dons struggled with injuries at the back in the previous campaign, which severely hampered their ambitions of finishing in the top three of the Scottish Premiership.

Ryan Hedges, Jon Gallagher and Greig Leigh have all impressed since coming through the doors at Pittodrie this summer, and Aberdeen fans will he hoping that Vyner can also prove to be a hit in the coming season.