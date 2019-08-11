Scottish League One Review: Falkirk and Raith Rovers impress

There is only one place to start this weeks round up, The Falkirk Stadium.

Ray McKinnon has spent his summer assembling a squad of players capable of holding their own at a high level in the Scottish game and this weekend they staked their claim to return to The Championship at the first time of asking.

Dumbarton were the visitors to Stirlingshire and they were soon wishing they hadn't made the journey. 5-0 down after 45mins was not what a side searching for their first points of the season would have envisaged.

A hat-trick from on loan Declan McManus was accompanied by a brace from Connor Sammon with Charlie Telfer also adding his name to the score sheet saw the home side run out 6-0 winners.

Rovers ease past Clyde

The home side kept up their 100% start to the season with a convincing win over a potentially dangerous Clyde side.

First-half goals from Hendry and Bowie providing a springboard for the second 45mins in which goals from Anderson, Vitoria and Smith put the game beyond doubt.

Goodwillie and Love replied late on for Airdrie but the game was already gone.

John McGlynn's men managed a solid 20 attempts on goal throughout the game and he was in high spirits post-match. McGlynn told FifeToday "I'm very happy with the performance, the movement of the team, the positions we picked up and the play that we developed."

Elsewhere there were narrow 1-0 victories for Forfar and Airdrie over Stranraer and Montrose respectively.

A Dale Hilson penalty was enough at Station Park to secure a win for Jim Weir's men whilst a Callum Smith effort from outside of the box downed 10 man Montrose who couldn't hold on for a point after the earlier dismissal of Sean Dillon.

East Fife and Peterhead played out a 1-1 draw after a Ryan Wallace strike for the Fifers cancelled out veteran striker Derek Lyle's opener.

Full Results

East Fife 1-1 Peterhead

Falkirk 6-0 Dumbarton

Forfar 1-0 Stranraer

Montrose 0-1 Airdrie

Raith Rovers 5-2 Clyde