Huddersfield Town vs Lincoln City Preview: Potential EFL Cup banana skin

The EFL Cup gets fully underway this week, with the first round in full swing. A total of 35 teams will be eliminated at this stage, so expect some surprise exits.

One team that will be looking to spring a surprise themselves are Lincoln City, as they travel to face recent Premier League league opposition in Huddersfield Town.

Story behind the game

Heading into this game, Huddersfield boss Jan Siewert will be looking for his first domestic win of the season. With the Championship side having picked up just one point from their opening two games. On the other hand, Danny Cowley's Lincoln are one of just eight teams in the EFL with a 100% record so far. As this weekend saw them pick up an impressive victory away at promotion candidates Rotherham United.

This will be the first meeting between the sides in 15 years, last clashing in the 2003/04 League Two play-off semi-finals. With Huddersfield winning 4-3 on aggregate and ultimately sealing promotion to the third tier. So the Imps will be looking for a chance at revenge.

Progress to the next round will be important for both sides. With Huddersfield looking to avoid an upset, and Lincoln aiming to maintain their giant-killing status that brought the Cowleys their recognition.

Team news

Terriers manager Siewert is planning to give multiple squad players a chance in this game, which could potentially include new signing Fraizer Campbell. There could also be a place for striker Steve Mounie, who has returned from the African Cup of Nations.

Commanding centre-back Jason Shackell will be serving the final game of his four-match suspension. Whilst midfielders Lee Frecklington and Tom Pett remain out with long term injuries. Although the former should be close to a return.

Predicted Line-up

Huddersfield Town:

(4-3-3) Schofield, Bockhorn, Stankovic, Edmonds-Green, J.Brown, Chalobah, R.Brown, O'Brien, Koroma, Mounie, Kachunga

Lincoln City:

(4-3-3) Smith, Lewis, Bostwick, Bolger, Toffolo, Bradley, Chapman, Payne, Anderson, Akinde, Andrade

Key Clashes

Steve Mounie v Cian Bolger

If Huddersfield's Beninese striker Steve Mounie does make an appearance, then he will come up against Lincoln's defensive duo, who are yet to concede a goal this season. Cian Bolger is considered Lincoln's third choice centre-back, but with the suspension of Shackell, he has taken his chance, putting in a man-of-the-match performance against Rotherham. So it will be interesting to see how he handles a former Premier League forward.

Trevoh Chalobah v Jack Payne

Lincoln's new signing Jack Payne was a key figure for Huddersfield in their promotion to the Premier League in 2017, but now faces them after his release. The nimble attacking midfielder is likely to come up against Trevoh Chalobah, who is looking to make an impact following his loan move from Chelsea.

What the managers have said

Jan Siewert spoke to the club's website ahead of the game, and understands that it won't be and easy game. He said:

“I know they want to win as well. What they've done in the last years, they've been promoted. The two brothers, they do a great job there.”

“I've watched games of them, and it's really impressive how brave they are in their league, so compliment to them.”

“But we want to win this game.”

Meanwhile, City manager Danny Cowley told BBC Radio Lincolnshire that despite the possibility of changes, this will be a stern test for his squad. He said:

“Whatever team we go with, we will be as competitive as we can.”

“They will be really challenged against a Huddersfield side that have experience and quality in equal measure. It will be a fantastic test for us as a group.”

“When the whistle goes on Tuesday night, we'll fight as hard as we ever do and hopefully show the grit and resilience that this team has shown for many years.”