Five last meetings between Arsenal and Burnley

Arsenal started their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at Newcastle United last weekend, and Unai Emery's side will be aiming to continue that positive start with as they prepare for the curtain-opener against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Clarets also started their Premier League season in a positive fashion, with an impressive second-half performance Sean Dyche's team claimed a 3-0 victory against Southampton at Turf Moor.

The Gunners have won the last five fixtures between the two sides, with plenty of controversial incidents and late drama within them meetings, as well as the last seven games against Burnley at the Emirates by an aggregate score of 21-4.

5. Emirates, Premier League, Arsenal 2-1 Burnley (22/01/17)

Arsenal secured a dramatic and crucial 2-1 victory against Burnley to keep their faint title chances alive, in a controversial encounter that saw the Gunners reduced to ten men and stoppage time penalties awarded to both sides.

A header from Shkodran Mustafi broke Burnley's stubborn resistance on the hour mark and it looked like the Gunners would secure a comfortable fifth successive Premier League win at the Emirates, before Granit Xhaka was sent off for a two-footed lunge on Steven Defour with 25 minutes to play.

Burnley capitalised winning a penalty three minutes into stoppage time, which saw Arsene Wenger sent to the stands for his protests, and Andre Gray converted to level the game. Arsenal were then awarded a penalty themselves, which was scored coolly by Alexis Sanchez for a 98th-minute winner.

4. Turf Moor, Premier League, Burnley 0-1 Arsenal (26/11/17)

For the second league meeting in a row between the two sides, Arsenal secured a vital stoppage-time win against Burnley this time at Turf Moor, a win which moved the Gunners back into the top four.

The two sides went into the game on level points after 12 Premier League games, following an excellent start to the season from Burnley, and the match proved to be a largely even encounter with the Clarets defending well and frustrating Arsenal.

However, with game looking like it was set to end in a goalless draw, Arsenal were awarded a penalty with James Tarkowski adjudged to have pushed Aarron Ramsey to the floor, Sanchez converted from the spot to seal the win for the Gunners.

3. Emirates, Premier League, Arsenal 5-0 Burnley (06/05/18)

Arsenal eased to a much more comfortable victory against Burnley in what proved to be a fitting way to round of Wenger's last game in charge of the club at the Emirates.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break against a Burnley side that was showing signs of tiredness in their penultimate game of the season.

Sead Kolasinac, Alex Iwobi and another from Aubameyang in the second half rounded off an emphatic 5-0 win for Arsenal, on a day that will always be more remembered for it being Wenger's farewell at the Emirates.

2. Emirates, Premier League, Arsenal 3-1 Burnley (22/12/18)

Arsenal secured an important 3-1 win against Burnley, which saw them move level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea and the Clarets remain inside the relegation zone.

Aubameyang gave the Gunners the lead after just 14 minutes and then added Arsenal's second goal of the game just three minutes into the second half, as Emry's side looked to be on course for a routine win.

However, Burnley pulled a goal back from Ashley Barnes on 63 minutes and began to put a little more pressure on Arsenal, before Iwobi managed to seal the win with a 91st-minute effort.

1. Turf Moor, Premier League, Burnley 1-3 Arsenal (12/05/19)

The last meeting between the two sides was also the final match of the 2018/19 Premier League season. Arsenal managed a 3-1 win despite resting players ahead of the Europa League final against Chelsea.

After a goalless first half a brace from Aubameyang, which helped the striker secure a shared golden boot, put Arsenal in control.

However, Barnes, as he had done at the Emirates earlier in the season, pulled a goal back, before Eddie Nketiah scored his first Premier League goal in the 94th minute to seal Arsenal's win.