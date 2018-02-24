Burnley 1-1 Southampton: Clarets still searching for elusive win after controversial Gabbiadini equaliser

Burnley were left still searching for their first win of 2018 when Manolo Gabbiadini grabbed a controversial equaliser in stoppage time as Southampton climbed out of the relegation zone.

Nothing to choose between the sides in tight opening

The Clarets went into the contest with the longest current run of any Premier League team without a victory, whilst Southampton themselves have just turned their fortunes around after a horrific run plunged them into the bottom three.

Burnley came out flying as Johann Berg Gudmundsson headed Stephen Ward's cross narrowly wide before Aaron Lennon stung the palms of Alex McCarthy. Yet Southampton reminded the hosts of their threat going forward as Dusan Tadic's strike was heading towards goal before Ben Mee put his body on the line to make an excellent block.

Tadic forced Nick Pope into action for the first time just moments later and Nathan Redmond also warmed the gloves of the Burnley goalkeeper as the visitors enjoyed a spell of pressure.

Yet a lively opening 25 minutes soon curtailed as the contest dwindled into more of a tactical bout with both sides wary of making sure they didn't concede first. Lennon looked as if he was about to open his Burnley account only to be thwarted by Wesley Hoedt's block.

Barnes breaks the deadlock before Gabbiadini's late equaliser

It was more of the same at the start of the second half as neither side could take control of the contest. However, Ashley Barnes offered a threat as he headed an Ashley Westwood cross off-target before making the most of his limited chances.

It was no surprise to see Gudmundsson heavily involved in the opening goal of the game and it was the Icelander's strike that McCarthy could only palm into the path of Barnes who prodded home from close range.

That moment sparked Southampton into a response and Josh Sims was inches away from equalising just five minutes later. The young midfielder had only been on the pitch a matter of seconds when his curling effort was expertly tipped onto the post by Pope.

Saints continue to push forward but Burnley looked solid in defence as they have done all season. Sofiane Boufal and Gabbiadini were both thrown into the action and it was the latter who made a telling contribution from the bench.

As the clock ticked into injury time, referee Bobby Madley appeared to inadvertently impede Westwood as Burnley failed to retain possession. The ball was worked into the box and landed at the feet of Gabbiadini who lashed home to steal a point for the visitors.

Arguably a fair result on reflection, it was a crucial point for Southampton as they climbed out of the relegation zone. Burnley remain seventh but still have the lingering psychological concern of another game without a victory. They have now gone 12 matches without a win in all competitions.