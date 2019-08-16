Brighton vs West Ham Preview: Hammers looking to bounce back

The Hammers suffered a heavy 5-0 home defeat to Manchester City last time out, while the Seagulls won 3-0 at Watford in Graham Potter's first game as manager.

With the hosts aiming to build on their impressive victory at Vicarage Road and Manuel Pellegrini keen to see a reaction from his team, it looks set to be an entertaining contest at the Amex Stadium.

Team News

Brighton:

There are no new injury concerns for Brighton ahead of their first home game of the season. Jose Izquierdo, Yves Bissouma and Ezequiel Schelotto are all ruled out through injury, and remain unavailable for selection.

Potter is unlikely to make many changes to the side that performed so well last weekend, however he may reward Neal Maupay with a start following his debut goal.

West Ham:

Pellegrini has confirmed that Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller both picked up small injuries against Manchester City, and they will be assessed ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Mark Noble will not feature as he continues to recover from a thigh injury, however Jack Wilshere is expected to start despite concerns following his early withdrawal on the opening day.

Tactical View

Brighton deployed three central defenders against Watford, allowing Martin Montoya and Solly March to operate as wing-backs with the freedom to roam the flanks.

West Ham's full-backs, Arthur Masuaku and Ryan Fredericks, are also encouraged to get forward, and this will create an interesting battle in the wide areas when the teams meet.

Although Michail Antonio started ahead of Pablo Fornals in the Hammers' first game, the Spaniard could play an important role this time out.

West Ham's £24m summer-signing will provide creativity in midfield, and he could be the man to break the home side's rigid defensive block.

Predicted Lineups

Brighton: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, March, Stephens, Propper, Gross, Locadia, Maupay

West Ham: Fabianski; Fredericks, Balbuena, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Wilshere, Lanzini, Anderson, Fornals, Haller