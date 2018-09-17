Everton 1-3 West Ham United: Player ratings as the Hammers get their first points

Manuel Pellegrini hasn't had the best of starts to his West Ham career. After four straight losses and being left on the bottom of the table, he's finally managed to get three points after a very promising display against Everton, which was a complete opposite of their performance against Wolves, before the international break.



The Hammers looked hungry for the win straight from the start, making some really dangerous chances early on after putting a lot of pressure on the weakened Everton team. Andriy Yarmolenko got the first goal of the game in the 11th minute after a good combination between Pedro Obiang and Marko Arnautovic, who ultimatedly set up the assist for the goal. The Ukrainian debutant was off the mark once again. Just 20 minutes later, Yarmolenko ran into the edge of the box, chopped inside with a smooth skill, faked two defenders and beautifully curled the ball into the far post. In the second half West Ham was as dominant as in the first one, with Marko Arnautovic scoring his third goal of the season in the 61st minute, after yet another beautiful one-two with Obiang.



The consolation goal from the Toffees came in the 47th minute from a thunderous header scored by Gylfi Sigurdsson from the edge of the box.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Łukasz Fabiański: 8/10 - Yet another amazing performance from the Polish shotstopper. Big presence at the back, constantly reorganising the defence and making all sorts of saves. The scoreline would certainly be very different if it wasn't for him, but he simply couldn't do anything for the Sigurdsson's goal.



Pablo Zabaleta: 7/10 - The Argentine being back in the starting lineup surprised a lot of West Ham fans. But yet again the 36-year-old shown a lot of heart and engagement in his defensive duties. Although, the lack of pace at times was obvious when overlapping, his defensive qualities are far better than Fredericks' which made a difference.



Fabian Balbuena: 8/10 - Rock solid at the back yet again, 'The General" is looking like a bargain of the summer after his £3.6m move from Corinthians. His interception was a key for West Ham's first goal, as it allowed Obiang to run behind the midfield and set off Arnautovic.



Issa Diop: 7.5/10 - That display from the 22-year-old was just yet another sign of promise of how talented the Frenchman really is. Strong, fast, reads the game very well and can also put in a solid tackle - exactly what West Ham needed from a CB for the past few years. Only concern is at times his positioning, as he was the one who lost Sigurdsson in the 47th minute.



Arthur Masuaku: 6/10 - One of the worst performers of the day in an excellent side, Masuaku has visibly improved his defending meanwhile sacrificing his attacking prowess. Although he is still very good on the ball, his decision making looks off at times, as he almost gave away a penalty and a red card after unfortunately hatching his studs into Theo Walcott's neck on the edge of the box.

Midfielders

Mark Noble: 6.5/10 - Arguably the worst player on the pitch for the Hammers, the captain still showed that he does care, which is everything what all West Ham supporters love him for. Despite his drastic lack of pace, Noble made for it with his heart to battle by going into multiple 50/50 challenges.



Declan Rice: 8.5/10 - 30 year old in a 19 year old body. That's the best way to describe how good Rice was against Everton. By his defensive quality you would've thought he is in the prime of his career with all the pitch experience flying out of his boots. Interceptions, excellent positioning and all round fantastic display made him one of the best players on the pitch.



Pedro Obiang: 9/10 - Fantastic. That's pretty much all that's needed to be said in terms of Pedro's performance. One assist, one key pass, 86% pass accuracy. Done everything - or maybe even more - that was expected from him, and being partnered up with Rice as a duo DM partnership, he was able to thrive a bit higher up on the pitch directing pin point passes all around the pitch.

Forwards

Andriy Yarmolenko: 8/10 - Two goals in a starting XI debut for the Ukrainian despite not being 100% fit is a very good sign for the Hammers. One clinical finish and one curling rocket from the edge of the box. Despite being 6'3", Yarmolenko has shown that his silky feet and his ability on the ball is a very big threat. His off the ball movement clearly shows the lack of fitness, but that will improve every single week.



Marko Arnautović: 9/10 - Power, pace, strength. Another fantastic display for the talismanic Austrian capped off with a clinical finish and an assist. Does everything that's expected from the centre-forward. Worked really hard at pressing and distributing the play forwards. Came off with a knock in the 64th minute.



Felipe Anderson: 7.5/10 - Arguably the biggest threat in West Ham's ranks is the flairy Brazilian. Felipe has all the pace and quality in the world and he's showing it in every single game, often dragging the ball from a halway line straight to opponents box. You can tell he's trying to get the hang of the league yet as he often second guesses himself, and isn't 100% fit yet, similiarly to Yarmolenko.

Substitutes

Michail Antonio: 5.5/10 - Came on in the 64th minute for injured Arnautović. Despite still looking a bit off the pace, his physical presence and strength massively helped in dragging the clock down and wasting time in the final minutes of the game. Made a few good runs and possibly could've release Anderson one-on-one with Pickford late on. Overall, not a bad display.



Carlos Sanchez: 4/10 - Subbed on in the 71st minute for Mark Noble, and to be honest hasn't contributed much in the game. Solid defensively, and that's pretty much it.



Robert Snodgrass: 5.5/10 - Made a few decent runs from the right wing after coming on for Yarmolenko in the 82nd minute. Shown much more agility and prowess than in the earlier stages of the season. Positive performance despite playing just 13 minutes.