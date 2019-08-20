Why Chelsea should be aware of Norwich City

Chelsea travel to East Anglia for the early kick off on Saturday to take on a dangerous Norwich City side in the Premier League.

The Canaries come into this game on the back of their impressive 3-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League last Saturday.

The Blues come into this game still searching for their first Premier League win under Frank Lampard after they gained a fortunate point on Sunday in their 1-1 draw to Leicester.

These are the reasons that Chelsea should be aware of this dangerous Norwich City side:

Their attacking style could expose Chelsea's defensive frailties

Norwich are known to play a very attacking and open style of football under Daniel Farke.

The East Anglian side are known to create a lot of chances, and this has been shown in their first two Premier League games against Liverpool and Newcastle, and especially in the Championship last season.

In two games this season, the Canaries have already scored four goals.

And in the Championship last season, the Carrow Road club scored 93 goals in 46 matches.

Chelsea at this moment are defensively fragile, shipping seven goals already in all competitions, and Norwich's attack will be looking forward to causing havoc for the Chelsea back four this Saturday.

So if the Blues are to pick up their first three points in the Premier League this season, they will have to be on it defensively to stand a chance otherwise we will most likely see this defensively unstable Chelsea team drop more points this weekend.

They have one of the most in form strikers in the Premier League

Norwich possess a real goalscorer in their Finnish striker Teemu Pukki.

There were questions coming into this season about whether Pukki could deliver in the Premier League after his impressive first season for the Canaries in the Championship last season.

But so far he has answered that question with a resounding 'yes' after scoring four goals in his first two Premier League appearances.

The Finnish striker scored the only goal in Norwich's 4-1 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool in the opening game of the season.

But most recently, Pukki scored a hat-trick against Newcastle in Norwich's 3-1 win at the weekend over Steve Bruce's side. That means that Pukki is the joint top scorer in the Premier League so far this season.

There are many aspects of his game that could cause trouble to Chelsea's back four. His fast movement in behind and between the lines is one of his attributes that could hurt the West-London club at the weekend.

And his lethal finishes are worrying for the Blues, so they will have to try and nullify the Finnish attacker to stand a chance of getting the three points at the weekend.

Norwich have had a good recent record against Chelsea

Norwich faced Chelsea twice last season, and in both games really tested the Blues.

Both games were in the FA Cup. The first of the games was at Carrow Road where the then Championship club held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw and as a result forced a replay at Stamford Bridge.

The replay was a dramatic game. Both teams went to extra time at 1-1, with Chelsea getting two red cards in the game, but the Blues managed to hang on for penalties.

The penalty shootout was finished off by Eden Hazard who scored the decisive spot-kick to send Chelsea to round four of the FA Cup.

So they are the main threats that Chelsea have deal with when they face Norwich on the weekend. However one of the main areas that Chelsea can exploit is Norwich's defensive frailties. Whilst scoring four goals, they have conceded five in the first two games.

They looked defensively awful against Chelsea, so if the Blues' attack is on it on Saturday, then they could bag a hatful. We could be in for a goal fest on Saturday...