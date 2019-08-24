Norwich 2-3 Chelsea: Abraham rescues three points for visitors

Tammy Abraham rescued three points for Chelsea as the visitors won 3-2 against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Blues launched out of the blocks knowing that it was a must to walk away with three points and accordingly scored inside five minutes - Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross found Abraham who pivoted and guided a volley past Tim Krul.

Norwich responded quickly to that early goal and levelled the scoreline through Todd Cantwell just three minutes later.

The flurry of first-half goals continued soon after with Mason Mount carving an opening quite brilliantly, and consequently thundered the ball into the net.

Chelsea were unable to hold onto their lead once more as Teemu Pukki continued his fine vein of form, scoring his fifth of the season.

The winner came through Abraham who netted his second of the game with a glorious reverse finish to send Krul the wrong way in the 68th minute.

A four-goal thriller in the first-half

The first-half proved to be a great watch for the neutral with four goals on show. The Blues launched out of the blocks and struck first through Abraham.

Chelsea’s number nine found himself on the end of Azpilicueta’s looping cross to the back post. The England Under-21 international found a pocket of space, pivoted as the ball plummeted and guided his effort into the bottom corner.

Cantwell responded in good time after the Canaries crafted a neat passage of play. Pukki turned provider and drove a cross across the face of the near post finding the on-running Cantwell for a tap in.

Mount put the Blues back in front. Christian Pulisic’s pass found the path of Mount who then cut inside to craft an opening. The 20-year-old then whipped the ball into the top corner and wheeled off in celebration.

The first-half show was not over as Pukki- who was destined to score having already netted four times this season - ran in behind the Chelsea backline before slotting the ball past a despairing Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Abraham to the rescue

Confidence was low and a goal was integral for Abraham. A tough start to the season; missing a decisive penalty in a European final and a goalless start. However, the young striker’s character shone through.

The 21-year-old frontman carried the ball forward in the 68th minute driving infield as the yellow and green wall retreated. The space opened up and Abraham struck his effort goal bound, and Krul was unable to claw out the shot.

Man of the Match

Abraham was awarded man of the match with his two goal contributions.