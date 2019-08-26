Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in line for a new contract

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is in line to sign a new contract with according to the Daily Telegraph.

The new contract proposed to the young striker from the club will double his wages from £50,000-a-week wages to £100,000-a-week wages.

The English striker had three more years on his contract despite this new contract proposal.

Norwich brace have anything to do with the new contract offer?

Striker Abraham scored his first goals in Chelsea's 3-2 victory over Norwich City at the weekend in the Premier League after being backed by head coach Frank Lampard.

It is understood that Chelsea were going to open negotiations with the 21-year-old before he scored his first Chelsea goals on the weekend.

However, those goals would have only strengthened the clubs desire to offer the striker a new contract to secure his long-term contract with the club.

The 26 goals that Abraham scored last season on loan at Aston Villa last season which fired the Villans to promotion was also a factor in Chelsea wanting to secure Abraham's future with the club.

But the main factor to why Abraham is being offered a new contract is due to how vital Frank Lampard views him to the Blues long term future.

Tammy Abraham part of a contract revolution at Chelsea?

With Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount already signing long-term contracts, and with Abraham on the verge of signing a new contract.

It is clear to see that Chelsea's future is the youth and trying to develop them into world-class players under Lampard.

After the striker signs his contracts, the clubs focus will turn to securing the futures of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James who are also two young players with a lot of potential at the club.

Abraham is likely to be in action on Saturday when Frank Lampard's Blues look to pick up their second Premier League win when they take on Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge at 3 pm BST in the Premier League.