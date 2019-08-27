Rotherham United vs Sheffield Wednesday EFL Cup Preview: Millers seek derby upset 

Bragging rights and a place in third round of the EFL Cup are on the line tonight, when Rotherham United face Sheffield Wednesday in a South Yorkshire derby.

Story of the game

Rotherham United play their first game in 11 days tonight after an enforced break from League One action. The Millers have made a mixed start to the season in the league, winning both their away games and losing their only home fixture. Last time out, Paul Warne's side were 1-0 victors at the Pirelli Stadium against Nigel Clough's Burton Albion. The Millers reached the second round after a resounding 4-0 win at Shrewsbury Town.

Sheffield Wednesday have collected nine points from their first five Championship outings but suffered defeat last time out against Preston North End. The Owls will be pleased with their start after a traumatic summer which saw Steve Bruce depart to manage Newcastle United. Lee Bullen has taken the reigns on an interim basis and his side were handed a bye into the second round after Bury were eliminated from the competition.

Familiar foes

The Owls have an excellent record at the New York Stadium, winning four and drawing one of their last four visits. Wednesday's only defeat in their last 13 trips to Rotherham came in this competition in 2013, as goals from Ben Pringle and Lee Frecklington fired the Millers to a 2-1 win. The sides met twice in the Championship last season, with both games ending in a 2-2 draw.

Team news

Defender Matt Olosunde is in contention to start after returning to training this week. Billy Jones and Carlton Morris are unavailable, a long with Trevor Clarke.

David Bates is expected to make his Wednesday debut tonight as the Owls prepare to make changes, but the game has come too soon for defender Liam Palmer.

From the dugouts

Paul Warne may be tempted to give Adam Thompson his debut against the Owls. The former Bury defender signed on a two-year-deal yesterday and Warne believes the Northern Ireland international will be a good addition.

"He played in virtually every game for Bury last year, he can play. He's aggressive. I've been trying to get him in for a while, so I'm pleased we've been able to see it through", he told the Rotherham Advertiser.

Lee Bullen has hinted David Bates may be in line to make his Owl's debut.

"We will look to utilise the squad but I am really excited about the game", he told the Sheffield Star.

Bullen also insisted that Morgan Fox will be staying with the club, after it was reported in the Sheffield Star the club have rejected a bid from Sunderland for the defender.

“Certainly, if you ask my opinion, there’s absolutely no chance. We have one out-and-out left-back. I know Liam Palmer has been doing fantastically well at left-back.

“We’ve let Matt Penney go on loan. So no, no chance. We won’t leave ourselves short", said Bullen.