Guardiola full of praise for Silva and Aguero

Manchester City recorded their second victory of the Premier League season on the south coast against AFC Bournemouth at the weekend.

The game marked David Silva's 400th for the Blues, and following the win, Pep Guardiola has praised the Spaniard as well as Sergio Aguero.

"He is a fighter"

In true Silva fashion, the Spaniard marked his 400th appearance with two assists as City ran out 3-1 winners.

Speaking to the clubs website about his captain, Guardiola started by saying "What can I say, everybody knows him, he has a sense, to move between the lines like nobody else in the world" before finishing by saying "He is a fighter".

Whilst Silva provided two assists on his landmark appearance, Aguero joined in to do what he does best, by netting twice on route to victory.

After finishing talk about Silva, Guardiola added: "And Sergio, you know his sense of goals in the box is unique in the world."

True City legends

Ever since Sheikh Mansour bought City in 2008, their transfer policy has been spot on, very rarely making a bad signing.

Silva joined City in the summer of 2010, with Aguero meeting up with him at the Etihad a year later.

The Spaniard has scored 54 Premier League goals and provided 83 assists in this time, whilst Aguero has become City's all-time top scorer.

The pair have also won the league four times for the citizens, as well as wrapping up countless trophies upon the way. Silva will leave the champions at the end of the season, and will undoubtedly receive an incredible send-off as a great for both City and English football.

The next City legend?

A player that perhaps hasn't earnt his legendary status like Silva and Aguero, but is certainly on his way to doing so is Kevin de Bruyne.

The Belgian also hit a landmark at the weekend as he became the fastest player to record 50 Premier League assists, doing so in just 123 games, 18 fewer than it took Mesut Ozil to reach the number.

Aguero spoke of the City star following the victory, "Congratulations to Kevin. We know Kevin. He is an amazing player," said the 31-year-old. "He and David, their assists are so good. We are happy because they play for us."

Having such high-profile names in the dressing room, that are all seemingly working on the same page, is a huge boost to any side chasing down as many trophies as possible. The mixture of experience, as well as the ability to win at the highest level, will give City a boost over many sides both domestically and in Europe.