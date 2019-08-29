Manchester City handed favourable Champions League group stage draw

Following VAR heartbreak in last seasons competition, Manchester City have been handed a favourable UEFA Champions League group stage draw.

Pep Guardiola's side have never won the competition, however, are undoubtedly amongst the favourites to take the European crown this time around.

The Citizens have been drawn in Group C along with Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta B.C. Here's a look into their opponents.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Despite City being in pot one, due to the fact there are many European giants, such as Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, were in pot two, they could still have faced very difficult opposition.

The Ukranian champions will be tough opposition for the Blues, although with, perhaps, tougher teams in the pot, Guardiola's men would've been happy to have drawn a less experienced side in the competition.

Shakhtar currently play their games away from home, due to war, meaning the matchup will take place Lviv, making the away tie more of a neutral venue.

These two sides also know each other well, with this being the third successive season that they've met in the group stages. City have won three of these meetings with Shakhtar winning once, the most recent encounter being last year, in which City ran out 6-0 winners.

Dinamo Zagreb

City next drew Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb out of pot three.

Dinamo picked up their 20th Croatian league title last season and qualified for the competition this week with victory over Rosenborg BK in the fourth qualifying round.

They last featured in the competition's group stage in 2016/17, in which they finished fourth in their group, losing all six of their encounters.

Unlike Shakhtar, Dinamo are a new face to City, with the two sides having never met before.

Atalanta B.C

Last, but certainly not least, out of the draw in group C was Champions League debutants, Atalanta.

The Italian side are featuring in the competition for the first time in their history, after impressively finishing third in the Serie A, ahead of Inter Milan, AC Milan and AS Roma.

The Citizens have again never faced the Italian's, meaning there is another new face heading to the Etihad to face Guardiola's men.

City will undoubtedly be favourites to win this group, although Guardiola will be wary of how tough some of these away games can be, and how unpredictable the Champions League can be.

The Blues will also be gunning to top their group to face a more favourable round of 16 opponent, as they set their sites on reaching Instanbul to pick up their first Champions League title.