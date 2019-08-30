Three Canaries called up to Young Lions squad

Three of Norwich City’s first team mainstays have been called up into the England Under-21s squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Ben Godfrey have played every minute in all three Premier League games so far this season, and their performances against Liverpool, Newcastle United and Chelsea have impressed the Young Lions.

All three have previously represented their country at the prior youth levels, with Aarons and Godfrey representing the Under-19s and Under-20s respectively last season.

Cantwell’s last appearance for the national side came back in 2014 when he was selected for the Under-17s.

Aidy Boothroyd has selected a nearly entirely new team to that from the one that crashed out of this summer’s European Championships at the group stage.

Aarons "very thankful" to be selected.

The young Canaries spoke to the club’s website to give their reaction to the news of their first call ups for the Under-21s squad.

Right-back Aarons said: “I was delighted to hear the news as it’s my first Under-21s call-up and at 19 years old, I’m still eligible for the Under-20s so it’s massive for me to be selected.

“My family are really proud of me and obviously the Under-21s is the next step to reaching the senior squad which is my ultimate goal but I’m very thankful to be selected in the team.”

Embed from Getty Images

"It'll be great to represent the country together" believes Godfrey.

Fellow defender Godfrey echoed the sentiments of his teammate, saying: “It’s a massive honour to be called up to the Under-21s, I couldn’t wait to tell my family and friends.

“I’ve worked hard to get here and I’m looking forward to meeting up with the lads.

“I’m also extremely delighted for my teammates, it’s well deserved for both of them and it will be great to represent the country together.”

Embed from Getty Images

"It's a bit surreal" admits Cantwell

It hasn’t completely set in for Cantwell, who said: “It’s an amazing feeling to be called up to the Under-21s for the upcoming games.

“It’s a bit surreal, to be honest to think I am playing at this level with Max and Ben as well.

“I’m enjoying my football and am believing in my ability and I just want to try and repay Daniel [Farke] in my performances for the faith he has shown in me,” finished Cantwell, who scored his first Premier League goal against Chelsea last weekend.

Embed from Getty Images

England Under-21s face two tough qualifiers, away against Turkey on Friday, September 6 before a home fixture at the KCOM Stadium in Hull against Kosovo on the following Monday.