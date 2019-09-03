Chelsea monthly preview: September 

Chelsea have enjoyed a tough start to the 2019/20 campaign under new manager Frank Lampard. An injury-stricken team, transfer ban and change in manager meant that it was always going to prove a challenging opening month..

In August, Chelsea played four matches in the Premier League, conceded nine goals, scored six, earned five points and ended the month in 11th.

But enough about August, what does September have in stall for the Blues as they look to establish their new life under Lampard.

September 14th: Wolves (A)

Chelsea have two weeks of preparation before their September actually kicks off. The international break makes September 14th their first encounter after the two-week period.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are unbeaten at Molineux in their last 17 games in all competitions, meaning the Blues will have to be at their very best to take all three points back down to London.

Chelsea failed to beat Wolves in either meeting last season too, drawing at Stamford Bridge and losing 2-1 in this same fixture last season.

September 17th: Valencia (H)

It’s matchday one of six in Group H just three days after their trip to Wolves. Chelsea start their Champions League campaign at Stamford Bridge against the Spanish side. This month will really begin to test the entire Chelsea squad as rotations will have to be made.

Lampard is yet to win in the comfort of his own home this season but would welcome the first on their opening night back in Champions League football under the lights.

The last time Valencia visited the Bridge, Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 lead. Lampard was an unused substitute back in 2011 when Didier Drogba netted twice.

September 22nd: Liverpool (H)

Chelsea host Liverpool in their return to the Premier League who completed a perfect August with a win against Burnley. Jurgen Klopp’s side took maximum points from their opening Premier League month and have picked up from where they left off from last season.

Coming just five days on from their crucial Champions League opener, it will be interesting to see which match Lampard believes is of greater priority. The Reds took four points from Maurizio Sarri’s side last season and have already bettered Lampard’s side in the UEFA Super Cup on penalties.

A win in the Premier League would be the perfect revenge for Chelsea.

September 25th: Unknown (H)

In a demanding run of fixtures, Chelsea enter the Football League Cup in the third round but are yet to discover their opponents. Chelsea made it all the way to the final of the competition last season but were bettered by Manchester City on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

The side will be hoping to go one better this time out.

September 28th: Brighton (H)

Chelsea’s September concludes with their fourth home match in a row. The side play five games in just 14 days in what will prove to be a great test for Lampard who is short on players through injury as it is.

Chelsea have beaten Brighton and Hove Albion in all of their last 10 matches spanning back to as early as 1967. Their last meeting, also at Stamford Bridge, saw Chelsea prevail as 3-0 victors on a day when N'Golo Kante made his 100th appearance for the club. Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all got the goals in that last meeting.

The four-game run at Stamford Bridge will benefit the side immensely and surely give Lampard his first win in front of his home supporters.

Players to return in September:

The international break has undoubtably come at the right time for Chelsea. The two weeks off will give their players the best possible chance of restoring back to match fitness.

Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kante should all be back in the squad for the trip to Wolves. One defender, midfielder and attacker bring the perfect balance back to Chelsea’s side and will give the manager, players and supporters a huge boost.