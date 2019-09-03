Chelsea's forgotten player Lucas Piazon joins Rio Ave on loan 

Chelsea forward Lucas Piazon has made a deadline day loan move to Portuguese side Rio Ave.

The 25-year-old signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues, before making the switch to Portugal.

Piazon spent the end of last season at Italian side Chievo Verona, but only made four appearances.

The Brazilian international joined Chelsea in 2011, and despite playing well at youth level, failed to make many appearances for the Chelsea first team over the years of him being at the club.

His first appearances for the first team came in the 2012/13 season in the cup competitions, but since then hasn't done enough to impress the conveyer belt of Blues managers.

As a result of failing to impress whilst being at Chelsea, Piazon yet again embarks on another loan move, but this time in Portugal.

7 loan moves

The story of Piazon's Chelsea career so far has been that he has been Chelsea's forgotten man.

He has been on seven loan moves already, during his time in South West London - and his first loan move was with Spanish side Malaga.

The Brazilian international has also had loan spells at Vitesse Arnhem, Eintracht Frankfurt and most recently Chievo.

He has also had loan moves in England, but not in the Premier League. Instead, he has spent time on loan in the Championship at Reading and Fulham.

The 25-year-old now embarks on his seventh loan adventure at Rio Ave, a side managed by former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal.

It still remains to be seen whether Piazon has any future at Chelsea, but the signs are that his career lies away from Stamford Bridge.