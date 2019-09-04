Tammy Abraham backed to become Chelsea's next Didier Drogba

The curse of the Chelsea No.9 shirt may just be fading. After a penalty miss in the UEFA Super Cup in the Blues’ defeat to Liverpool, many supporters may have begun to fear the worse for their new leading striker.

However, after back-to-back braces, Tammy Abraham has four goals in as many Premier League games as he looks to bury any doubt surrounding him and his capability to lead the front line for the Blues.

In his most recent game, Abraham’s double ensured a point for Frank Lampard’s against newly promoted Sheffield United. After the game, former Liverpool star Harry Kewell, on a punditry panel at the time, was very impressed with Abraham’s performance and even believes he can go on to be one of the country’s best attackers.

He said on Goals on Sunday: “Hats off to him but hats off to Frank [Lampard] as well. After the stick he got when he missed the penalty (in the Super Cup final), he’s come back and he’s on fire at the moment.

“That’s four goals now. There’s huge potential in this young player and it’s great to see young players getting a chance.”

The striker is just one of the many young players, playing Championship football last season, to be given a chance in the Chelsea starting 11 under Lampard as he looks to promote the plethora of youth talent bracing the Chelsea ranks.

Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori complete a Championship play-off final trio to all make their first Premier League start in the blue of Chelsea.

Kewell’s praise didn’t stop there either. When Alex Scott asked the ex-Anfield favourite if Abraham could live up to the legacy left by a certain Didier Drogba, Kewell responded promptly.

He said: “I think he can - he’s got the height, he’s got the pace.”

“He’s lacking a bit of strength at the moment but, when he gets that, there’s no reason why this boy can’t be one of the best strikers in England.

“He’s taking chances and he’s hitting the target. He’s not missing them, he’s not scuffing them, he’s hitting the target. For me, I think he’s got a bright future.”

It will take quite some doing, Drogba is renowned as one of Chelsea’s greatest ever strikers, scoring over 150 goals at Stamford Bridge across nine years, winning two Premier League trophies and scoring the winning goal to hand them the Champions League.

Only time will tell...