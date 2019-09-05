Emerson was targeted by Liverpool before injury

One of the shining lights of an otherwise mediocre start to the 2019/20 season for Chelsea has been the performances of left-back Emerson.

However, reports suggest the Italian international very nearly joined one of the Blues' Premier League rivals.

The reports state that the Brazilian born defender was emerging at the top of the list to solve Liverpool's left-back woes, after playing a starring role for Roma the season before.

However, an ACL injury on the final day of the 2016/17 Serie A campaign allowed the Reds to turn their attention to the Scot, who has flourished as one of the best full-backs in world football today.

Emerson joined Chelsea in the summer of 2018 to provide competition for Marcos Alonso, but struggled for regular first team football outside of the Europa League last season.

However, under Frank Lampard, the Italian international is yet to miss a minute of the domestic season, and looks to have impressed enough to become the club's first choice left-back.

Emerson has been called up to the Italy squad for their Euro 2020 qualifying fixtures against Armenia and Finland, before returning to the Chelsea squad in time for their away match at Wolves.