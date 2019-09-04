Mason Mount reflects on an exciting start for Chelsea

Mason Mount has opened up on the troubles and joys he has faced in his exciting start to Chelsea in an interview with Chelsea FC website.

The 20-year-old midfielder has said the opening chapter to his Blue’s career has been special and proceeded to dedicate his opening goal to all the coaches he has worked with throughout the years.

Mount has made five appearances for Chelsea scoring two goals having made his Blues debut at the start of August in defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The former England U21 international has made an exceptional start with many performances turning heads.

One of those heads turned was in fact Gareth Southgate who selected Mount for the England Men’s Team.

‘My first goal was a massive achievement’

Mount’s fairy-tale home debut for Chelsea was dampened as the Blues drew with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge having scored the opener.

Chelsea’s No.19 repaid Frank Lampard’s faith with his pressing and energy setting the tone giving the Blues the upper hand. In just the sixth minute Mount dispossessed Wilfred Ndidi and drilled his shot past Kasper Schmeichel.

“It was special,” he began. “A special moment for me, but for the academy as well - all the coaches I have worked with throughout the years, so many I could name, I would say that goal was for them.

Embed from Getty Images

“I am very happy with the way I’ve started. Hopefully the goals will keep coming and I can add assists to my game as well.

“It’s a young team, we’re ready to go, we’re fighting in every game, and there is so much passion in the team to want to win and to perform in the Chelsea shirt.”

A young child's dream

Mount described his debut for Chelsea, which came against United on the opening day, as something every young child dreams of growing up but insisted he was completely focused on the task at hand.

“It’s a massive achievement and it means so much to me,” Mount said. “As a young kid the goal is to play in the Premier League, and for me to play for Chelsea.

Embed from Getty Images

“On the day I was just focusing on the game and looking to perform. I wasn’t really worrying too much that it was my debut. It was a massive game at Old Trafford, it didn’t go our way, but looking back it didn’t feel like a 4-0 loss."

The Portsmouth-born midfielder also commented on how the experiences on loan have helped him along the way alongside working hard.

“It’s been a long journey, many ups and many downs,” he reflected. “You learn a lot. I’ve learned a lot from the last two years being out on loan, gaining that experience and then coming back and working hard to get into the team.”

England call-up

Mount has been selected for the England by Southgate ahead of EURO Qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

He has previously been chosen by Southgate from the U21s to train with the men’s team however the England manager has insisted Mount was chosen on merit.

“I think Mount has been one of the outstanding players in the league already this season,” said Southgate. "In Mason's case he's here on merit. It's as simple as that. He looks like threatening the goal every game that he plays.”

Embed from Getty Images

Southgate continued to explain the scouting that has gone into Mount as he indulged into the midfielder’s growing process.

“He's not in on the back of three games at Chelsea,” Southgate stated.

“He's in after a year in the Eredivisie which was outstanding, he had a very successful year with Derby, European U19 champion with us, so he keeps improving and achieving at every level he's tested at.”