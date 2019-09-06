Three Manchester City players nominated for August Player of the Month award

Manchester City have picked up where they left off last season, as well as the season before, with an emphatic start to the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.

The Blues have won three of their first four, only drawing to Tottenham Hotspur, and therefore sit second in the league.

As a result of City's terrific start, three of their star men have been nominated for the EA Sports Premier League Player of the Month award for August.

Teemu Pukki, Roberto Firmino and Ashley Barnes have also been nominated for the award.

Sergio Aguero

City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero has enjoyed a blistering start to the season, scoring six goals in his first four games, including two against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

This means that the Argentine is the league's top scorer right now, and should he continue to score goals at the rate that he has done ever since joining the club in 2011, the Citizens will be in with a great chance of making it three titles in three seasons.

Kevin de Bruyne

Rated by many as one of the best midfielders in the world, Kevin de Bruyne has had a phenomenal impact at the start of this season, also meaning he is up for the Player of the Month award.

The Belgian has five assists to his name, whilst also scoring last time out against Brighton, leaving him leading the way in terms of assists in the league.

De Bruyne also picked up the Man of the Match award vs Spurs after providing two brilliant assists, meaning that he became the fastest ever player to record 50 Premier League assists - a brilliant month.

Raheem Sterling

Like his teammates, Raheem Sterling has picked up exactly where he left off last season, scoring goals and being a handful for defenders week in, week out.

Sterling was the first player in the league to record a hat-trick this season, as he picked up three goals away at West Ham United as City won 5-0. The English winger has also netted against AFC Bournemouth and Spurs, resulting in an impressive five goals in four games.

Three City attackers being nominated for the award shows just how well the champions of started the season, and should it be a sign of things to come, they could have another memorable season.