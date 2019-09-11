Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany endured an amazing time together at Manchester City, winning countless trophies whilst both performing at the peak of their powers whilst at the Etihad.

The two have also been international teammates, meaning they know each other very well.

De Bruyne has now revealed he'd like to continue to work with Kompany, revealing he'd like a move to RSC Anderlecht to work with him in the future.

"I've told him to keep a place in his team"

Since leaving City at the end of last season, Kompany has become player-manager at the Belgian side.

De Bruyne spoke of the possibility of working again with his former captain, "I hope his career will be just as amazing at Anderlecht as it was at City. I've told him to keep a place in his team for me in a year, or seven, when I'm finished here."

The Belgian midfielder went on further, "If he does do that for me I will already have my next destination lined up; my next job." before finishing by saying, "I will definitely miss him being around City."

Kompany a factor in De Bruyne joining City

Talking further of Kompany, De Bruyne has revealed how his former skipper affected his move to the Etihad in the first place.

With the two already being friends in the national team before De Bruyne's move, it allowed the then City captain to try and persuade him to move to Manchester.

"At the time City were trying to sign me from Wolfsburg and Vinny was pushing for me to move to Manchester to play alongside him," started City's number 17.

"He would constantly ask me when I was coming. He would say, 'you need to come', constantly encouraging me to join City."

It goes without saying that both De Bruyne and Kompany were terrific to watch in the Premier League, and everyone would love to watch the pair link-up together once De Bruyne is finished at City.