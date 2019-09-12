Eidur Gudjohnsen looking to two of the greats as he embarks on managerial career

Eidur Gudjohnsen has spoken out on his inspirations as he climbs the managerial ladder following his playing career.

The former Icelandic striker, who featured for clubs such as Barcelona, Spurs and Bolton as well as Chelsea has according to reports listed two former managers as his biggest role models in the occupation.

Pep and Jose are his role models

According to Goal, Gudjohnsen has stated that Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have taught him the most as he embarks on a new chapter of his career.

Currently the assistant manager of the Iceland Under-21 side, the former talisman had been speaking about his aspirations for the future, with old teammates Petr Cech, Claude Makelele, and of course Frank Lampard all back working at Stamford Bridge.

Whilst stating he is not yet ready for that, Gudjohnsen spoke about key skills he'd learnt as a player from two of the best managers of the modern era.

"Under Guardiola at Barcelona, it was definitely the most attractive football I played. If you want to come in as a manager and try to emulate that overnight, then I think you would be in trouble," said Gudjohnsen.

However, the former Chelsea man spoke about Mourinho's different, more realistic approach to managing which resonates with him to this day.

"At the end of the day, you can only use the players you have and play to their strengths. I was blessed to have Mourinho."

Old faces welcome at the Bridge

As well as this, Gudjohnsen spoke highly on the new-look image at Chelsea, with an eye very much to the future in West London.



"It is great that Chelsea are building this identity by bringing back old players. They are people who really care for the club, who know what it means to be at Chelsea. It means a lot to them."