Sky Bet League One preview: Lincoln City v Bristol Rovers – how will Imps cope in life after Cowley?

The first international break of the season has come and gone. It is a period that usually involves a dull wait for certain club sides to get back to action. However, this week has proved to be quite eventful for League One side Lincoln City.

Danny Cowley, a man who can be regarded as one of the club's greatest ever managers, has left to join Championship team Huddersfield Town. And whilst the hierarchy search for a replacement, the squad must prepare themselves for the visit of Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Story behind the game

Lincoln's last game before the departure of Danny and his brother Nicky Cowley was a 3-1 defeat to current league leaders Wycombe Wanderers. Although, in terms of home form, City boast a 100% league record, and are also yet to concede a goal. Whereas their opponents Bristol Rovers shared six goals with Accrington Stanley in a thrilling home draw. However, the Gas are yet to score on their travels, having lost all three away fixtures this season by a 2-0 scoreline.

These teams last met in the 2014/15 season, when they were both members of non-league football. Rovers took all 6 points when the sides met, winning 2-0 at the Memorial stadium and 3-2 at Sincil Bank, ultimately gaining promotion via the play-offs. The last Football League tie between them came during the 2006/07 League Two play-offs, with Rovers once again coming out on top, with a 7-4 aggregate win.

The Imps go into the match as favourites, so will be hoping that can spur them on to a first victory over their opponents since December 2006.

Team news

Interim Lincoln boss Jamie McCombe can welcome back Joe Morrell and Aaron Lewis after their return from international duty. Meanwhile Lee Frecklington, Tom Pett and Jake Hesketh are all closing in on a return to action.

In the opposite dugout, Rovers manager Graham Coughlan will give late fitness tests to Ed Upson and Liam Sercombe ahead of the game. With the only certain absentees being Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Sam Matthews, both through injury.

Predicted Line-up

Lincoln City:

(4-2-3-1) Vickers, Eardley, Bolger, Shackell, Toffolo, Morrell, O'Connor, Anderson, Payne, Grant, Walker.

Bristol Rovers:

(3-5-2) van Stappershoef, Davies, Craig, Kilgour, Hare, Rodman, Ogogo, Clarke, Leahy, Smith, Clarke-Harris.

Key Clashes

Joe Morrell v Alex Rodman

Lincoln's midfield maestro Joe Morrell made his international debut for Wales this week, playing the full 90 minutes in a win over Belarus. He has been a key part of the Imps' squad since joining on loan in the summer, and will be hoping to win another battle on Saturday. Hoping to come out on top instead will be Rovers midfielder Alex Rodman, who scored his first goal of the season last weekend. Rodman played for multiple Lincolnshire teams in his early career, so will be hoping to leave the county with a win.

Jason Shackell v Jonson Clarke-Harris

Bristol Rovers' top scorer so far this season is Jonson Clarke-Harris, who has five goals in all competitions. And with his side having yet to score an away league goal, he will be hoping to change that on Saturday. Aiming to stop him will be Lincoln's stand-in captain Jason Shackell, who is part of defence that have kept three clean sheets in three home league games. With the former Derby County centre-back aiming to make it four, to help his side return to winning ways.

What the managers have said

Lincoln's caretaker manager McCombe is fully focused on Saturday's game, despite the speculation surrounding the vacant managers role. He assured the local media that his attention is on getting the squad ready. He said:

“I'll tell you what I am interested in, the task that I have been given. To prepare the players, they deserve that, the best that I can for Saturday.

“They've been through a turbulent week, so we need to prepare them the best we can.

“We're going to be in for a difficult game, Jonson Clarke-Harris has been in good form for them, so it's just a matter of us being professional as we have been.”

His counterpart Coughlan has told the club's media that the lack of a midweek game has been beneficial for his side to recover. He said:

“It's been very helpful to be honest, we've had plenty of rest. We've done a lot of analysis on ourselves and on the opposition.

“We had one or two little bumps and knocks, that we've managed to get on top of.”

The 44-year-old was full of praise for the opposition.

“I think they (Lincoln) are a well oiled, well drilled machine. They've come through the divisions, so they know what they're doing. They've got plenty of leaders, so taking away their manager won't throw them off too much.”