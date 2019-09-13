Chelsea interested in Bruno Guimaraes after latest scouting report

Chelsea are scouting highly rated Brazilian Bruno Guimaraes according to GloboEsporte.

The 21-year-old is said to have impressed in front of a Chelsea scout for Athletico Paranaense in the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday night.

Guimaraes, 21, scored the only goal in Athletico's 1-0 win in the first leg of the final against Internacional.

The goal came in the 58th minute, after a one-two combination led to the midfielder being through on goal, and he smashed it in to win the game.

Athletico-PR beat Internacional 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final last night, with this goal from rising star Bruno Guimarães



The second leg will take place at Inter's Estádio Beira-Rio next Wednesday



Chelsea interest

Chelsea have scouted Guimaraes five times ahead of a move for the defensive midfielder.

Acccording to Brazilian source GloboEsporte, Chelsea have rekindled their interest in the highly rated South American, as they claim that there was a Chelsea scout in the Athletico box for this game.

The move for Guimaraes could be very realistic for Chelsea when the transfer ban is over, with his release clause currently standing at £36 million.

Guimaraes’ thoughts

After the game, the 21-year-old commented on the interest of other teams, after being asked that question by a journalist.

“The interest of other teams, I see that it’s normal when the person has been playing well,” Guimaraes said after the game. “I leave that in the hands of my agents. I’m happy at Athletico and focused on the final.”

Chelsea have competition if they want to be successful in signing Guimaraes

Chelsea will face competition from Shakhtar Donetsk, Lille and Italian duo Inter Milan and Napoli for Guimaraes’ signaure, but the Blues are currently unable to put forward any proposal to sign the youngster.

A transfer ban is still in place and although Chelsea are hopeful it may be reduced, Frank Lampard cannot make any new signings until next summer.