Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch (Premier League) 2019 (0-0)

Liverpool vs Newcastle United (Premier League) 2019
Follow along for Liverpool vs Newcastle United live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the 2019 Premier League. Kick-off time: 12:30pm BST.
Newcastle forced into one change
Former Reds midfielder Shelvey has replaced the injured Sean Longstaff in the Magpies' engine room alongside Isaac Hayden, as expected.
Two changes for Liverpool
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comes into the midfield in place of Henderson, but the big news is that Firmino drops to the bench in favour of Divock Origi.
The teams are in...
Newcastle United: Predicted XI
Dubravka, Schär, Lascelles, Dummett, Krafth, Willems, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Atsu, Joelinton.
Liverpool: Predicted XI
Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mané, Salah, Firmino.
Newcastle United Team News
Steve Bruce has confirmed Sean Longstaff has picked up an ankle injury in training and will miss out. Meanwhile, Ritchie, Saint-Maximin, Carroll, Gayle, Yedlin and Lejeune remain on the sidelines.
Liverpool Team News
The Reds are still without keeper Alisson and defender Nathaniel Clyne, while Naby Keita is expected to return to training next week. James Milner and Joe Gomez could come in if Klopp decides to tweak his first XI.
Newcastle hoping to end Anfield hoodoo
Their record at Anfield makes for glum reading, as their most recent win came back in 1994. The Magpies are looking to end a run of 23 games without a win here and it will take something special to break that record today.
Will it be 50 not out for Mané?
The Senegal international can reach a sensational milestone of reaching 50 appearances in a Liverpool shirt at Anfield having never lost a game. The Reds are also looking to extend their unbeaten run at home to 43.
Can Newcastle pull off another away upset?
In their last clash away from St James' Park, the Magpies ground out a shock victory against Tottenham Hotpur in North London. Are they able to stifle the Reds with another impressive defensive display today?
Liverpool to maintain 100% record?
The only club in the top flight to have won all their opening games will be hoping to keep their run going for as long as possible to maintain an advantage over title rivals Manchester City, who play away at Norwich later.
The Premier League is back after the first International Break of the season and both sides will be looking to kick on after making contrasting starts to their Premier League campaigns.
Kick-off time
The Liverpool vs Newcastle United match will be played at Anfield, in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 BST.
