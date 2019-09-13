Hearts vs Motherwell: Craig Levein facing a big weekend ahead of the derby

Hearts, who host Motherwell on Saturday, have not won a league match since the end of March.

With just two points gained so far this campaign, it's become a strained relationship between the man in the dugout and the fans in the stands and any form of defeat this weekend will not help matters for the former national team boss.

Levein, a former defender himself has this week taken aim at the side's backline saying;

"One thing we can focus on with real intent is defending better.We've been doing that and hopefully, that work will become evident at the weekend. If we can get back to defending properly, then I'm very confident that the players will be able to score goals."

Motherwell arrives in the capital as the only side that Hearts have defeated this season in a League Cup last 16 tie at Fir Park in August but they travel to Tynecastle buoyed by back-to-back wins over Hamilton and Hibs.

Manager Steven Robinson is aiming to keep their fine run going and is bullish ahead of the game;

“It’s somewhere I love going to play football. It’s a great stadium with a great atmosphere. So we’re going to face a hard task with a very strong Hearts squad. We have to put our stamp on the game, which I feel we didn’t do in the previous cup game.”

Team News

Steven Naismith is still a major doubt so expect Conor Washington to lead the line once again.

Craig Halkett and Christophe Berra will continue at centre back despite their manager raising questions over defending.

With Charles Dunne out with injury for the next month or so, new signing Bevis Mugabi is likely to be given an early opportunity to prove himself for the Steelmen.

Key Clashes

Craig Halkett vs Liam Donnelly

Both had made a good start to the season at their respective clubs and this clash could decide where the three points go.

Halkett has settled into life post-Livingston very well and is being tipped for Scotland honours in the near future whilst former Hartlepool man Donnelly has already found the net on eight occasions this term.

Aaron Hickey vs Sherwin Seedorf

The young, very talented full-back will come up against a legendary name in the game. However, it is Sherwin and not his decorated father Clarence on this occasion.

The winger looked impressive in the recent victory over Hibs adding his name to the scoresheet in the process, the 17-year-old left-sided defender could have his hands full on Saturday afternoon.

Tynecastle kick-off is 15:00 BST on Saturday